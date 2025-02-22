Review: ARKANSANITY at The Joint Comedy Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



My favorite comedy trio—Steve and Vicki Farrell and Brett Ihler—are back at The Joint Comedy Theater in North Little Rock with their latest show, ARKANSANITY, delivering another round of laughs. Running through March 8, they bring a collection of sketch comedy, hilarious songs, and more to the stage sure to leave audiences in stitches. With their signature wit, sharp satire, and impeccable comedic timing, Steve, Vicki, and Brett take a lighthearted look at all things Arkansas, from local quirks to Southern charm. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to their performances, ARKANSANITY promises an evening of nonstop laughter you won’t want to miss!

These people are literal pros and keep the jokes coming bit after bit. For this comedic gem, they open with the Important Message song about Fire Exits and launch into a Road Rage skit. This one hit close to home right off the bat because my plus one drives exactly as described in the sketch—aggressively navigating traffic with a mix of frustration and colorful commentary. My favorite part was the choreographed way they slide on the soap. I know I’m not really making any sense, because you have to go see it to understand the absurdity and yet oddly realistic possible situation. It’s like they were giving me a glimpse into my future. Ha!

From there, the show just gets funnier and funnier. There is no topic safe with these people. They poke fun at maternity, life alert commercials and parenting styles. Brett Ihler is gifted in the physical comedy. Their song Love the Way You Walk had Brett moving with such exaggerated precision that the audience couldn't help but erupt in laughter. He has the ability to turn even the simplest movements into comedic gold.

The anticipation in the audience was electric, especially among my neighbors, who were hoping for appearances from character favorites like Uncle Dan—who, to their delight, made it into the show—and Doc Moore, who, unfortunately, didn’t make the cut this time. But any disappointment was quickly overshadowed when Country Wayne Conaway took the stage for his signature number, Country Rap Crap. His performance had the crowd roaring, proving once again why this act remains a fan favorite.

Did I mention how insanely talented these three are? Their ability to seamlessly shift between comedy, music, and character work is nothing short of astonishing. Not only do they craft hilarious skits, but their musicianship and songwriting are equally brilliant. Every time I see them, I’m left in awe of their versatility and the sheer effortlessness with which they deliver one unforgettable moment after another.

Steve and Vicki Farrell

So, it is with a sad heart that I report that after 53 years of owning various venues, making people laugh, and coaching upcoming comedians, Steve and Vicki are retiring. Though he reassures me that they will still be around, their business days are coming to an end. Their departure marks the end of an era—one filled with laughter, unforgettable performances, and a deep dedication to both the craft of comedy and the next generation of performers. Steve and Vicki have not only entertained audiences but have also created spaces where comedy could thrive, where new talent could be nurtured, and where joy was a guaranteed part of the experience. Their impact is undeniable, and the countless memories they’ve given audiences will continue to resonate far beyond their final curtain call.

In April, they’ll take the stage for one final Fertle Family classic at The Joint before stepping into their well-earned retirement. And what a way to go out! This time, they’re bringing The Elvis of Russellville, featuring none other than Country Wayne Conaway. It’s a show I haven’t had the chance to see yet, which makes this farewell performance even more exciting.

If their past productions are any indication, this one will be packed with the same sharp wit, musical brilliance, and outrageous characters that have made the Fertle Family series such a beloved staple. There’s no doubt that this last hurrah will be a fitting send-off for Steve and Vicki—a celebration of everything they’ve built, the laughter they’ve shared, and the legacy they’ll leave behind.

So what will happen to The Joint? They will still be presenting music and comedy, and their calendar stays full.

