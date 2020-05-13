Arkansas Arts Center Goes Virtual

The Arkansas Arts Center (AAC) is making the best out of the current global health crisis, according to THV11.

The AAC, directed by Dr. Victoria Ramirez, has been impressed with the results after shifting their programming online from theatre programming and museum classes to events and exhibitions. These events alone have garnered over 200 registrants.

The AAC also created a Facebook group called Arkansas Arts Center Amplified to help connect people to all their virtual offerings. Over a thousand people have already joined.

Despite all of the transition to online, the AAC is still hard at work on the construction of their new facility at MacArthur Park.

"Things are on schedule and we are still looking at 2022 for our grand opening," said Dr. Ramirez. "We have over 100 workers at the job site right now pouring foundation and building the roof."

You can learn more about AAC's online initiatives, along with the new facility at their website.





