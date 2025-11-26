Review: ALMOST, MAINE at Morrilton High School

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morrilton High School’s Thespian Troupe 3131 presented a touching production of John Cariani’s Almost, Maine November 13–16, an event made even more magical by a rare natural coincidence. As these students took the stage beneath the play’s iconic Northern Lights, the real auroras were unexpectedly visible across Arkansas, an extraordinary sight this far south. It felt like kismet: a show built on love, wonder, and tiny miracles unfolding at the exact moment our own skies lit up in cosmic celebration. Under the thoughtful direction of Heather Hooten, the production embraced that sense of serendipity and delivered an evening full of sincerity and theatrical warmth.

Bella Rogers, Eddie Moll, Phoenix Campbell

Almost, Maine unfolds through a series of loosely connected vignettes that all occur at the same moment on a cold winter’s night. In “Her Heart,” a woman literally carries her broken heart in a paper bag until she finds unexpected healing, while “Sad and Glad” explores a bittersweet reunion between former lovers. “This Hurts” brings slapstick tenderness as two people discover their capacity to feel again, and “Getting It Back” features an endearing exchange of bags filled with “love” as a relationship comes crashing to a crossroads. Each scene reveals a different facet of love, which was found, lost, hoped for, or reimagined, painting a full picture of humanity under those magical Northern Lights.

What made this production especially exciting was the educational opportunity built into the heart of the process: most roles were double cast, allowing more students to experience ownership of the material, develop their characters independently, and learn from each other in the process. Audiences who returned on multiple nights were treated to entirely different interpretations with shifting emotional rhythms that made the show feel new each time the Northern Lights shimmered across the stage. Director Heather Hooten guided her ensemble with a gentle but confident hand, allowing each vignette to breathe while maintaining a cohesive tone throughout the evening.

The cast, both sets of them, embraced Cariani’s whimsical storytelling. The chemistry between the various sets of performers made each vignette feel fresh, even as the characters changed from one couple to the next.

Johnny Bertram as East and Callie Scheidt as Glory in “Her Heart” delivered a beautifully awkward charm that set the tone for the night. Bertram’s gentle sincerity paired perfectly with Scheidt’s vulnerability and comedic timing, making their scene both tender and laugh-out-loud funny.

Leah Autrey and Johnny Bertram

During “This Hurts,” Jeffrey Spence as Steve and both Taeghan Linn and Lily Trauth as Marvalyn brought delightful physical comedy and heartfelt innocence to one of the show’s most beloved scenes. Spence’s deadpan delivery as the man who physically cannot feel pain was both hilarious and oddly endearing, while each Marvalyn brought her own flavor of intensity and bewilderment to the moment.

During one of the more serious moments, Gabe McDonald as Lendall and Emily Zuniga and Andrea Sigler as Gayle in “Getting It Back” delivered powerful performances that struck deep. The heartbreak and frustration of a love that feels one-sided came through in every word and gesture, grounding the scene with real emotional stakes.

Callie Scheidt and Gabe Mcdonald

Another more emotional one was in “Where It Went” with Eddie Moll as Phil and Emily Zuniga and Bella Rogers as Marci. Their portrayal of a couple struggling to hold on to something that once felt effortless was both raw and relatable. Moll brought a grounded frustration to Phil, while each Marci, whether played with weary humor or aching vulnerability, made the unraveling of their relationship deeply felt.

The funniest performer of the evening goes to Allyson Carroll as Rhonda with her scene partner Jeffery Spence as Dave in “Seeing the Thing.” Carroll’s tough-as-nails exterior and wonderfully exasperated delivery had the audience giggling, especially as Rhonda bumbled her way through matters of the heart she’d rather ignore. Spence matched her beat for beat with his earnest charm and patience, making their slow-burn realization of love an absolute delight.

Bella Rogers and Eddie Moll

Technically, Morrilton High School’s production supported the storytelling beautifully. Soft, colorful lighting, a rotatable house, and gentle sound cues created an atmosphere that transported the audience straight into the chilly, starlit world of Almost. The Northern Lights effect, subtle but enchanting, set the tone for a place where magic feels possible and love seems to be just around the corner.

Beyond the laughs and the love stories, what made this production truly special was the incredible educational opportunity it provided. Director Heather Hooten and Thespian Troupe 3131 have created an environment where young performers are encouraged to take creative risks and discover their own artistic voices. Under those shimmering “northern lights,” Morrilton High School reminded us that theatre not only entertains, but it grows the next generation of storytellers, dreamers, and believers in a little magic. Their production was unexpected and absolutely beautiful.

Johnny Bertram and Alyssa Caldwell

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...