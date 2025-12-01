First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Robert Ellis
- BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
54%
Liz Callaway
- LIZ CALLAWAY: BROADWAY & BEYOND
- TheatreSquared
46%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alix Barrett
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
12%
Penny McGlawn
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
10%
Heidee Lyn Alsdorf
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
9%
Rachel Pianalto Strickland
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
8%
Brianna Larson
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
8%
Allison Callaway
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
7%
Brian Earles
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Bailey Greenwood
- GREASE
- The Rialto
6%
Amaya Hardin
- DREAMGIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Brianna Larson
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Amaya Hardin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
5%
Miles Meckling
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
4%
Moriah Connerson
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
4%
Summer Brinley
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Sarah Ellis
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
3%
Shane Boen
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
3%
Annslee Clay
- NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Samuel Ofosu Danquah
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
13%
Caity Church
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
11%
Caelon Colbert
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%
Claire Abernathy
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%
Katy White
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
8%
Rachel Mills & Stephanie Whitcomb
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
Sharon Combs
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Stacy Breshears
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
6%
Caity Church
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
6%
Jayla Lee
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
5%
Riley Posey
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
5%
Lorrie West
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
4%
Claire Abernathy
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Katy White
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Ruby Kemph
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- TheatreSquared
2%
Jennifer McClory
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Helene Siebrits
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%
Selena Hinds
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%
Judith Bossi
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
25%CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
23%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
21%A-STATE DANCE SHOW
- Arkansas State University Theatre
16%PERCY JACKSON:THE LIGHTING THEIF:THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Claire Wewers
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
11%
Ben Jones
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
10%
Dallas Martinez
- CINDERELLA: BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
10%
Caelon Colbert
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
7%
Van Stewman
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
7%
Lexie Edmunds
- BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%
Tami Kendal
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
7%
Rachel Mills
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%
Taijee Bunch
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
6%
Caelon Colbert
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Amy Herzberg & James Taylor Odom
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
5%
Summer Brinley
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Shane Boen
- GREASE
- The Rialto
3%
Taijee Bunch
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%
Mari Burbank
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Brittany Tavernaro
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
Jesse Burgner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%
David Weatherly
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Na'Tosha De'Von
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
14%
Caelon Colbert
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
12%
Brianna Larson
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
11%
Steven Frye
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
10%
Sarah Behrend-Wilcox
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
6%
Shane Boen
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Rialto
6%
Quinn Gassaway
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Darianne Mull
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Steve Mitchel
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
5%
Karen Appleget
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
5%
Dallas Martinez
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Chris Fritzges
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
3%
Dexter Singleton
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- TheatreSquared
3%
Vickie Washington
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
3%
DayDay Robinson
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Paul Bowling
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
1%
Damon Kiely
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%
Karen Appleget
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%
Rebecca Rivas
- TWENTY50
- TheatreSquared
1%
Rick Sordelet
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- TheatreSquared
1%
Samuel Brett Williams
- DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
1%
Karen Appleget
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FIREST
- Grant county theater
1%Best Ensemble THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
12%NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
7%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
7%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
6%CINDERELLA: BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
6%DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective
5%WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
5%THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
4%GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
4%ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
4%EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
4%GREASE
- The Rialto
4%JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
3%LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
3%BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
2%KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- TheatreSquared
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- TheatreSquared
2%A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
2%NEWISES
- Royal Theatre
1%STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Littrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
17%
Caisa Sanburg
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
11%
Shawn Irish
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
11%
Julia Murphy
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
10%
Dena Kimberling
- SIX
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
9%
Matthew Burns
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
8%
Tom Littrell
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%
Faith Spencer
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
6%
Eli Webb
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Caisa Sanburg
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Jeffrey Oakley
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
3%
Tom Littrell
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%
Dee Flax
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Shawn Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%
Michael Gottlieb
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%
Shawn D. Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cheri Headrick
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
12%
Dr. Kristen Sullivan
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
12%
Jason Burrow
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
10%
Angela Bloodworth-Collier
- THE PROM
- actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%
Stacey Neely
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
8%
Cheri Headrick
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%
Bob Bidewell
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
7%
Cheri Headrick
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
6%
La'Leata May
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
6%
Justin McCartney
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
5%
Kent Britton
- GREASE
- The Rialto
5%
Ellen Wiles
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
4%
Jason Burrow
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
3%
Kent Britton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%
Jermey Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
1%
Kaleb Hughes
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%Best Musical THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
14%CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
12%SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
10%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
8%DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
8%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
8%WESTSIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
5%THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
5%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
4%GREASE
- The Rialto
4%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Community Theater
4%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theatre
4%MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Royal Players
2%A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
1%PERCY JACKSON THE LIGHTING THIEF THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
1%FROG AND TOAD
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Royal Theatre
1%NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
26%MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
21%THE BAKE OFF
- Arts Live Theatre
18%THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
14%CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
11%DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
10%Best Performer In A Musical
John Sullivan
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
12%
Asher Jordan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
8%
Emily Provence
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Quinton Sanders
- DREAM GIRLS
- Actors theatre
5%
Belle Overstreet
- GREASE
- The Rialto
4%
Miranda Clark
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
4%
Ash Henson
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
4%
Andrew Albertson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
3%
Isaiah Wallis
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Mary-Thomas Hattier
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
3%
Keiren minter
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Murray’s playhouse
3%
Luke Holt
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Diana Weeks
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
Kirt Thomas
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Haley Reed
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Rex Wilkins
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
2%
Makayla Shipe
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
2%
Angelica Glass
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Greta Davidson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
2%
Kayla Henderson
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
Will Parkman
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
2%
Petralina Rae
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
2%
Brenya Sutton
- CARRIE THE MUSICAL
- The Weekend Theater
2%
Caleb Purtell
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%
Klara McElroy
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%Best Performer In A Play
Amaya Hardin
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%
Ella Scott
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
7%
Willie Lucius
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Anna Wright
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
6%
Zane Brewer
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Cindy Nations
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Rialto
5%
Paul Ryan
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
4%
Garrett Brenneman
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
4%
Bryce Kemph
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- TheatreSquared
4%
Beaux Jones
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
4%
Bob Bidewell
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
4%
Millie Medlock
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
3%
Summer Brinley
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
3%
Zoey Newcomb
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
3%
Kelley Ponder
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
3%
Miki Gaynor
- RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
3%
Xander Udochi
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
3%
Kaylynn Robison
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Erin Newman
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
2%
Katie Choate
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
2%
Judith Bossi
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Kevin Day
- DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
2%
Quinn Gasaway
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Maddie Fritz
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
2%
Brandon Alvion
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%Best Play STEAL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective
15%A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
11%TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
11%EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
10%NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
9%ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
5%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%FOR COLORED GIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
5%MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
5%TWELFTH NIGHT
- TheatreSquared
4%KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
3%STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
2%RUMORS
- The Royal Players
2%IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
2%PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%CHAO’S IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Jessing
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
14%
Jamie Spillars
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
10%
Jeff McLaughlin
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%
Baron Pugh
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- TheatreSquared
8%
Britton Lynn
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
8%
Danny Grace
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
7%
Lauren Lusk
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
TJ Brown
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
6%
Gabby Mason
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
5%
Austin Aschbrenner
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
5%
Greg Blacklaw
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Jeff McLaughlin
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Greg Blacklaw
- INTO THE WOODS
- Royal Theatre
3%
Kim Powers
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
3%
Jeff McLaughlin
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Skylar Craig
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Shawn Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%
Garrett Krisell & Sidney Harvey
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%
Eleanor Kahn
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%
Shawn D. Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%
Jeremy Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steven Jones
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
18%
Caisa Sanburg
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
15%
Ben Smith
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
12%
Cricket S. Myers
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
11%
Nathan Abshear
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
10%
Jermey Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
8%
Alex Worthington
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
7%
Kaleb Hughes
- CHAOS IN THE FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
5%
Jarrett Robinett
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Caisa Sanburg
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Jarrett Robinett
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Christie Chiles Twillie
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Adam-Arizaga
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
10%
Addi Jones
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
9%
Lynn Manning
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
7%
Amaya Hardin
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Tiara Piggee
- DREAM GIRLS
- Actors Theatre
6%
Rita Woodward
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
5%
Judith Bossi
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Caity Church
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
5%
Izzy Hammond
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
4%
Kelly Clarke
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Alissa Gaithe
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
4%
Torres De’von Eskew
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
4%
Makenzie Booker
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
4%
Sa’teh Hampton
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
3%
Katie Choate
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
3%
Addison Lumpkins
- NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
3%
Amy Talbert
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective
3%
Isaiah Austin
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
2%
Valerie Arnold
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
2%
Josh Strickland
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
2%
Max Emery
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
London Omo
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
1%
Gabrielle Lewis
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
1%
Emily Swenskie
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
1%
Brandon Nichols
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lily Jo Ayres
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
13%
Libby Wills
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
12%
Gabe Williams
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%
Brooke Wallace
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
8%
Trey Warner
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
7%
Alyssa Martinez
- TWENTY50
- TheatreSquared
7%
Ashley Adams
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
6%
Riley Kelly
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
6%
Ben Bingham
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
5%
Jo Crites
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Cassie Renee Bennett
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
3%
Donovan Walters
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Heather Hooten
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Mark Ulrich
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Grant Watkins
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Robin Starck
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Emily Hutcheson
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
1%
Chris Klinger
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
1%
Peyton Grisham
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%
Jamie Hall
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
1%
Casey Ivy
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%
Karen Goins
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%
Lewis Sanders
- DERBY DAY
- Southern Theatre Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
18%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Murray’s playhouse
16%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
11%PERCY JACKSON THE LIGHTN THIEF THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
10%SIX
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
10%NEWISES
- Royal Theatre
9%LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
9%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Royal Players
7%CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
5%SUESSICAL
- The Royal Players
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Arkansas State University Theatre
13%
Actors Theatre of Little Rock
12%
Theatre Collective
10%
TheatreSquared
10%
Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
10%
Arts One Presents
9%
The Pocket Theater
9%
Royal Theatre
5%
The Rialto
5%
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%
Argenta Contemporary Theatre
3%
The Weekend Theater
3%
UCA Summer Theatre
3%
Murry's Dinner Playhouse
3%
Grant county theater
1%
AOP NWA
1%
Center Stage Productions
0%
Southern Theatre Company
0%