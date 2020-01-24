LADIES OF ROCK, The Tribute Coming To M Pavilion At M Resort Spa Casino April 11

Ladies Of Rock, The Tribute, will bring their hits to M Resort Spa Casino for a special performance on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the M Pavilion. The Ladies Of Rock features the top female tribute artists of Heart, Pat Benatar, Blondie, Joan Jett, and Cyndi Lauper. Backed by a talented band, the Ladies Of Rock are fully costumed and both visually and vocally portray each artist so perfectly that even the most ardent die-hard fans will swear they are watching and experiencing the wonder and talent of the original artists.

Tickets for Ladies Of Rock, starting at $15, will go on sale for the general public today, January 24 at noon and can be purchased by visiting TheMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Songs performed from the M Pavilion stage will include "Crazy On You," "We Belong Together," "Heart of Glass," "I Love Rock n Roll," "True Colors," "Magic Man," "Treat Me Right," "Rapture," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," and many more so get ready to rock! These ladies of rock n roll are ready to bring the house down.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on April 11 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for Ladies Of Rock starting at $15, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit ticketmaster.com.





