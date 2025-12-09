Comedian Jim Gaffigan To Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With EVERYTHING IS WONDERFUL!

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Renowned comedian and resident headliner Jim Gaffigan will bring his “Everything is Wonderful!” tour back to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in spring 2026.

Following his previous sold-out engagement at the award-winning venue, Gaffigan will perform three consecutive shows from Thursday, March 26, 2026, through Saturday, March 28, 2026. Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Gaffigan is an eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. Widely recognized for his sharp observational humor, he consistently ranks among the top 10 comedians on Forbes' comedy list, and is one of the top-earning comedians in Pollstar.

