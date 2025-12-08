SMALLTOWN BOY To Receive New York Workshop Presentation At Open Jar Studios

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A workshop presentation of SMALLTOWN BOY will be developed in New York with direction and choreography by Jakob Karr and featuring the music of country superstar, Orville Peck.

The new musical explores a young man’s search for identity in the Deep South through dance-driven storytelling and an original score. The presentations will introduce material from the developing work to industry attendees.

Blue Topaz Productions has announced that workshop presentations of SMALLTOWN BOY, a new musical conceived, directed, and choreographed by Jakob Karr, will be presented on Friday, December 12 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Open Jar Studios. The musical features the music of Orville Peck and a book by Cassie Maurer and Jakob Karr. Music direction is by Meg Zervoulis with orchestrations by Joi Marchetti.

Set in the Deep South in 1984, the musical follows a sheltered young boy raised in a strict Evangelical household as he begins a personal search for identity. The story traces his efforts to understand his emerging sense of self and the conflict between his inner world and the expectations around him. Through theatrical movement and Peck’s score, the production examines themes of shame, belonging, and self-acceptance.

The workshop presentation will feature Jakob Karr, Adrian Lee, Douglas Burkhardt, Serena Crouse, Ian Spring, Luke Qualls, Chase Madigan, Mariah Reives, Jordan Lombardi, Miles Yeung-Tieu, Mykal Kilgore, Daniel Quadrino, Bradley Dean, Christian Brailsford, Ximone Rose, and Tyler Hardwick.

The musical is produced by Patti Maurer for Blue Topaz Productions. William Carlton serves as production stage manager with Chelsea Friday assisting. Grace Buckley is associate choreographer, and casting is by Jenny Ravitz, CSA. Sharon Fallon Productions is the general manager.

Karr is a Drama Desk–nominated choreographer and performer whose work includes Ain’t Done Bad, which he conceived, directed, and choreographed Off-Broadway. His performance credits span Broadway, national tours, and major arts institutions, including Cats, Cirque du Soleil productions, the Radio City New York Spectacular, and multiple television appearances.

Ticket Information

The presentations will take place on Friday, December 12 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway. For further information, contact Info@SharonFallonProductions.com.





