Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater Will Present 10TH 21 ISLANDS INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FEST

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater will present the 10th edition of its 21 ISLANDS INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FEST, showcasing short films from island nations and territories around the world. All films will be available to stream online at pregonesprtt.org, with voting for Audience Choice Awards open throughout the duration of the festival.

Curated by independent filmmaker and educator Melisa Ramos in collaboration with Pregones/PRTT Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón, the festival features multi-genre, multi-style short films selected from thousands of multilingual submissions. Finalists will compete for Festival Jury Prizes as well as Audience Choice Awards.

This year’s selection includes films from island regions and nations including Australia, Cuba, Cyprus, the Dominican Republic, Ghoramara Island (India), Gran Canaria and Mallorca (Spain), Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Fernando de Noronha (Brazil), Japan, Chiloé Island (Chile), Macao, Madagascar, Malaysia, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

“With the 21 Islands International Short Film Fest, we make space to celebrate the creativity of island-based artists around the world,” Rolón said. “This festival is our invitation to audiences everywhere to gather, watch, and recognize the shared humanity that binds island cultures together.”

Ramos added, “In the current between islands, we find ourselves reflected, a mosaic of voices, cultures and visions woven together by the power of short films.”

The 21 Islands International Short Film Fest centers island life in all its diversity, examining shared and contrasting histories, aesthetics, and cultural perspectives. The selection process spans six months and involves artists, scholars, activists, and community members of varied ages, languages, and cultural backgrounds. The 40 finalists explore questions of identity, creativity, and the influence of island life on film genre, style, and tone.

Ticketing Information

The 21 Islands International Short Film Fest will stream online for free from February 4 through February 25, 2026, at pregonesprtt.org. Audience Choice Award voting will be available throughout the festival.

Pregones/PRTT’s 2025–26 season is supported by the Ford Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, National Latinx Theater Initiative of the Latino Theater Company, Wallace Foundation, Jerome L. Greene Foundation Fund in The New York Community Trust, and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.