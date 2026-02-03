Photos: Ethan Slater & the Stars of MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Meet the Press

Check out photos from media day as the stars of Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company meet the press. Co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, the production will be directed by Pailet and will feature Slater as “Marcel Marceau.”

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask.

The cast for Classic Stage Company’s world premiere of Marcel on the Train includes Rora Brodwin, Harrison Bryan, Maddie Corman, Tedra Millan, Max Gordon Moore, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, and Alex Wyse.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas