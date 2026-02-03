Video: Patti LuPone Calls Out Trump's Kennedy Center Changes During Carnegie Hall Concert

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

Patti LuPone gave a passionate speech during a recent Carnegie Hall concert, calling our Trump's recent changes to the Kennedy Center. In an impassioned speech at the famed New York City performance venue, LuPone encouraged the audience to speak out against recent changes to the Washington DC arts institution.

"I think all of you are clearly people that appreciate the arts and our culture, perhaps you are in it. It's time for us to rise up and speak," she satrted by saying.

The remarks come after the recent news that Trump is planning on temporarily closing the Kennedy Center for approximately two years to undergo what he described as a complete reconstruction and revitalization of the facility, subject to approval by the center’s board.

"He cannot, cannot, cannot touch the Kennedy Center," the Tony winner shouted. "I'm sorry that I'm so mad but this actually strikes close to home because art is the soul of the nation. Think about when was the last time you heard the words art and culture in the conversation in this country and we have to speak up again. We just have to elevate it and one of the way we're gonna elevate it is to keep the building standing."

Fellow Mama Rose Tyne Daly, who played the role in 1990, also took to Instagram to denounce Trump and his supporters, calling the current President and his administration "Paid Domestic Terrorists."

"They need to be restrained and removed from office so we will be able to repair the damage done to our reputation in the world and our belief in ourselves," she says in the video.

A third Mama Rose, Betty Buckley, who played the role in 1998, added several clapping emojis to the comment section on Daly's post.

According to Trump, the decision followed a yearlong review involving contractors, musical experts, art institutions, advisors, and consultants. He said the review evaluated two primary options: continuing performances during a prolonged construction period or fully closing the venue to allow for faster and higher-quality rebuilding work.