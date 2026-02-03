NYC Off-Broadway Week Offers 2-for-1 Tickets to 26 Shows in March

New York City Tourism + Conventions has announced the return of NYC Off-Broadway Week, offering 2-for-1 ticket savings to 26 Off-Broadway productions. The program will run from February 16 through March 12, with tickets available exclusively at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.

Presented in partnership with The Off-Broadway League, the program includes 16 shows new to NYC Off-Broadway Week. Participating productions span comedy, drama, musicals, and family programming across multiple neighborhoods and venues throughout New York City.

“We're thrilled to once again make Off-Broadway theater accessible to New Yorkers and visitors this winter through NYC Off-Broadway Week,” said Julie Coker, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. She noted that since the program’s launch, it has supported more than 950 shows and sold over 150,000 tickets, helping to broaden access to Off-Broadway performance and support the city’s cultural economy.

Participating productions include:

11 to Midnight

Bigfoot!

Burnout Paradise

Chinese Republicans

Data

El Quijote

En El Tiempo de las Mariposas

Friends! The Musical Parody

Gazillion Bubble Show

Going Bacharach

Heathers: The Musical

Jamie Allan's Amaze

La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao

La Gringa

Mexodus

Night Side Songs

Perfect Crime

Silver Manhattan

Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing

Spare Parts

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The Little Mermaid

The Monsters: A Sibling Love Story

The Office! A Musical Parody

The Play That Goes Wrong

What We Did Before Our Moth Days

“NYC Off-Broadway Week is a tremendous opportunity for audiences to experience and celebrate the creativity that makes up the cultural foundation of New York City,” said Joey Monda, President of The Off-Broadway League. He emphasized the initiative’s role in supporting artists, producers, and theatres across the Off-Broadway community.

Shows can be filtered by neighborhood, genre, and audience on the NYC Off-Broadway Week website. The 2026 program is supported in part by promotional partners including Amtrak and Ticketmaster.