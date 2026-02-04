Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 4, 2026- OH, MARY! Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu have officially joined the Broadway cast of Oh, Mary!—don't miss the first look at their production shots! The latest Broadway grosses are in, showing an uptick in both revenue and attendance, while audiences at The Shed have experienced an innovative performance featuring a holographic Ian McKellen in An Ark with McKellen Prime. Plus, get an insider's look at Disney World's Festival of the Arts with Broadway favorites like Sierra Boggess and Adam Jacobs, meet the new cast members at Aladdin and Chicago, and check out the latest exciting announcements, including Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler starring in The Last Five Years at the Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall.
Wednesday, February 4
High Spirits opens at New York City Center
Sunday, February 8
Oedipus closes on Broadway
On An Ark with McKellen Prime- Holograms Onstage
As I have twice had occasion in real life to sit, essentially, knee to knee with Ian McKellen, my encounter with his digital doppelganger at The Shed was perhaps somewhat less singular than it was for most attendees of An Ark. I have encountered Sir Ian in three palpable dimensions and in those instances he was able to shake my hand and pass me a cup of tea, rather than simply smiling benevolently from across a shallow void.
Katharine Quinn Launches 'And That's Strategy' Digital Marketing Agency
by Chloe Rabinowitz
| Video: Inside Disney World's Festival of the Arts With Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs & More
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs, Jelani Remy, and Isabella McCalla talking to Richard Ridge about performing in EPCOT's Disney on Broadway concert series as part of the Festival of the Arts in Disney World.. (more...)
| Video: WONDER at American Repertory Theater
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Wonder, based on the novel and film of the same name at American Repertory Theater through February 15, 2026. Wonder follows the Pullman family as they navigate change, identity, and belonging when their son Auggie begins attending school after years of hiding his facial difference beneath a space helmet. . (more...)
Video: First Look at the World Premiere of COWBOYS & EAST INDIANS
by Michael Major
Adapted from Nina McConigley’s award-winning collection of short stories, Cowboys and East Indians follows the Sen family as they grapple with expectations and cultural collisions moving from India to Wyoming. Watch the video!. (more...)
Video: See Benedict and Sophie in Teaser for Part 2 of BRIDGERTON Season 4
by Josh Sharpe
Bridgerton fans won't have to wait long for more of the fan-favorite Netflix series. Following the release of Part 1 last week, a new teaser trailer has been released for thehighly anticipated second part of Season 4, arriving on February 26. Check it out now. . (more...)
Video: Patti LuPone Calls Out Trump's Kennedy Center Changes During Carnegie Hall Concert
by Michael Major
Patti LuPone gave a passionate speech during a recent Carnegie Hall concert, calling our Trump's recent changes to the Kennedy Center. Watch the video, along with responses from Tyne Daly and Betty Buckley.. (more...)
Video: Watch Whitney Leavitt Perform 'Roxie' on Her Opening Night in CHICAGO
by Michael Major
Dancing with the Stars semi-finalist and star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt made her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago on Broadway. Watch videos of her singing 'Roxie' and taking her first bow!. (more...)
Katharine Quinn, the digital strategist behind some of Broadway's most successful social media campaigns, has launched And That's Strategy, a specialized marketing agency focused on building fan ecosystems for Broadway productions.. (more...
)
Samuel D. Hunter to be Honored at Page 73 2026 Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Page 73 has named Samuel D. Hunter as the honoree for its 2026 Gala. Hosted at Joe's Pub, the evening cabaret will honor Hunter's indelible mark on the American theatrical canon while raising crucial funds for Page 73's artistic programs.. (more...
)
Producers Hal Luftig, Cathy Dantchik and Kevin Connor Form Halcyon Theatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-winning producers Hal Luftig, Cathy Dantchik and Kevin Connor have launched Halcyon Theatricals, a new full-service producing and consulting theatrical company.. (more...
)
Review Roundup: Rupert Goold Remounts AMERICAN PSYCHO at Almeida Theatre
by Nicole Rosky
Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold’s production of American Psycho, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis just celebrate dits opening night. The book is by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, and directed by Rupert Goold. Let's see what the London critics had to say.... (more...
)
Katharine Quinn, the digital strategist behind some of Broadway's most successful social media campaigns, has launched And That's Strategy, a specialized marketing agency focused on building fan ecosystems for Broadway productions.. (more...
)
COME FROM AWAY and More Set for Citadel Theatre 2026/27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Citadel Theatre has revealed its 2026/27 season, a wide-ranging and adventurous lineup that celebrates stories from across Canada and around the world, while marking a major milestone in the theatre's history.. (more...
)
Ben Platt & Rachel Zegler to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will star in a concert staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years at the Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall.. (more...
)
Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez to Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Laurie Hernandez, the two-time medal-winning Olympic gymnast, will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway.. (more...
)
Joel Harper-Jackson to Play Frank Sinatra in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Joel Harper-Jackson will play Frank Sinatra in Sinatra The Musical – the West End premiere of the new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon.. (more...
)
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Extends Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has been extended for a second time, Off-Broadway at New World Stages.. (more...
)
Kathryn Adeline to Star as Lorraine Baines in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kathryn Adeline will assume the role of Lorraine Baines in the North American Tour of Back to the Future: The Musical in Baltimore, MD. The Broadway and West End show based on the film brings the cinematic classic to the stage. (more...
)
Review: THE RAT TRAP, Park Theatre
by Clementine Scott
“Domestic matters are more your domain than mine,” a husband says to his wife in the middle of her working day, echoing a thousand gaslighting, supposedly liberal men who’ve come before and since. There are audible gasps from the audience.. (more...
)
Photo: ALADDIN Welcomes New Cast Members Rodney Ingram and Ryan Gregory Thurman Tonight
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ryan Gregory Thurman has joined the company of Aladdin on Broadway as Babkak. Also joining the Broadway company of Aladdin, is Rodney Ingram in the title role.. (more...)
