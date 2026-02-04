Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 4, 2026- OH, MARY! Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! It's another exciting day on the Great White Way and beyond, and we've rounded up all the top theatre headlines to kickstart your day. John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu have officially joined the Broadway cast of Oh, Mary!—don't miss the first look at their production shots! The latest Broadway grosses are in, showing an uptick in both revenue and attendance, while audiences at The Shed have experienced an innovative performance featuring a holographic Ian McKellen in An Ark with McKellen Prime. Plus, get an insider's look at Disney World's Festival of the Arts with Broadway favorites like Sierra Boggess and Adam Jacobs, meet the new cast members at Aladdin and Chicago, and check out the latest exciting announcements, including Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler starring in The Last Five Years at the Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall. Ready to dive in? Let’s catch up on all the stage news you need to know!