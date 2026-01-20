Industry Pro Newsletter: New Leaders, New Visions: Park Avenue Armory, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and Beyond

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This week’s newsletter brings together stories of concrete action and forward momentum in theatre and dance. Highlights include Michael Sheen’s launch of a new national theatre for Wales and his starring role in its first production, New York State’s plan to preserve performing arts spaces, and major leadership appointments at Park Avenue Armory and The Public Theater. We also cover recognition for musical theatre creators Will Aronson and Hue Park, the launch of BroadwayWorld’s 2025 Stage Recording Awards, and the Next On Stage Season 6 finale. Rounding out the issue is a look at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s relaunch and search for new leadership, underscoring themes of rebuilding, investment, and artistic ambition.

Employment Opportunity

Rising Leaders of Puerto Rico - Theatre Communications Group

TCG is seeking members for the 2026 The Rising Leaders of Puerto Rico cohort. The program’s structure brings national recognition to a cohort of early-career leaders, creates a learning space for affinity and accountability, and expands their network of empowering relationships with leaders across the country. In 2026, the Rising Leaders of Puerto Rico program will form a cohort of six exceptionally talented early-career leaders from across Puerto Rico who are advancing their careers in the U.S. not-for-profit theatre and related sectors, and who demonstrate the potential to impact the field in a positive way.

Industry Trends

Video: Watch the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale

BroadwayWorld released a video of the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale, showcasing the live conclusion of the national competition for high school and college performers, held at 54 Below in New York City on January 18, 2026. Six finalists performed for judges and audiences. The judging panel included Broadway professionals J. Elaine Marcos, J. Harrison Ghee, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, and Derek Klena.

Will Aronson and Hue Park Honored With ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award

The ASCAP Foundation honored musical theatre creators Will Aronson and Hue Park, writers of the Tony Award-winning musical Maybe Happy Ending, with the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award for promising composers who have significantly contributed to American music culture. The award ceremony recognized their emotional, inventive, and cross-cultural work spanning Seoul to New York. ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams highlighted their storytelling and future potential. The award, funded by the Rodgers Family Foundation, has previously honored Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, and other notable musical theatre writers.

Nominations Open For BroadwayWorld’s 2025 Stage Recording Awards

BroadwayWorld announced that nominations are open for its 2025 Stage Recording Awards, which honor cast recordings in multiple categories from the Broadway season. Eligible recordings include Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tours released in the qualifying year. The awards will be determined by public voting and the site provided details for submitting nominations. BroadwayWorld encouraged theatre fans to participate in the voting process to recognize outstanding stage recordings.

Broadway/New York

Park Avenue Armory Appoints Deborah Warner as Artistic Director

Park Avenue Armory appointed Deborah Warner as its new Artistic Director, bringing extensive creative leadership experience to the historic New York institution. Warner’s appointment positions her to shape the Armory’s artistic vision and future programming across performance, visual art, and site-specific projects. The announcement highlighted her international reputation and previous influential work with leading performing arts organizations. The organization expressed anticipation for Warner’s leadership in expanding artistic initiatives at the Armory.

The Public Theater Renames Theater in Honor of Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel

The Public Theater renamed one of its venues in honor of Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, recognizing her decades of contributions to arts advocacy and historic preservation. Dr. Diamonstein-Spielvogel has been a longtime supporter of The Public and its mission. The renamed theatre acknowledges her commitment to cultural institutions and the New York arts community. The announcement included remarks on her impact, and the organization outlined the renaming as a tribute to her legacy.

Governor Kathy Hochul Launches Plan to Preserve Performing Arts Spaces in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a comprehensive plan to preserve performing arts spaces across New York State. The initiative aims to protect historic theaters and performance venues at risk of closure or redevelopment. It includes funding mechanisms, tax incentives, and strategic partnerships to support cultural landmarks. The plan also emphasizes strengthening performing arts infrastructure and ensuring long-term viability for arts organizations across urban and rural communities.

Regional

D Magazine: Inside Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Reset—and Search for a New Executive Director

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is rebuilding after a turbulent period that included a major labor dispute, dismissal of its main company of dancers, and loss of public funding. The company marked its 50th anniversary while undergoing governance changes and implementing new employment practices. It has initiated a search for a new executive director and is redefining its leadership structure. The article outlines the organization’s efforts to stabilize operations and relaunch its artistic and administrative direction.

International

BBC News: Michael Sheen Prepares to Star in First Production of New National Theatre for Wales

Actor Michael Sheen is preparing to star in the first full production of a newly launched national theatre for Wales, which he pledged to create using his own money. The initiative followed the closure of the National Theatre of Wales at the end of 2024 after Arts Council of Wales funding cuts. Sheen said a “window of opportunity” existed and that he was uniquely positioned to act, citing his financial means, public profile, and ability to attract support. He aims for the company to be bold, ambitious, and influential in Wales, across the UK, and internationally.

