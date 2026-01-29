Outer Critics Circle 2026 Dates and Eligibility Deadlines Revealed

The Outer Critics Circle, the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town, national, and digital news publications, has revealed the key dates for the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2025–2026 Broadway and Off-Broadway season.

The eligibility cut-off date for nominators to attend a show for consideration is Sunday, April 19, 2026. Deliberations will take place Monday, April 20, and the Outer Critics Circle Award nominations will be announced during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The winners of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 11, 2026, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations in America and abroad. Led by its current President David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Cynthia Allen, Harry Haun, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson, and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus & Board Member (Non-nominating), and Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant & Board Member (Non-nominating).