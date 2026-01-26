American Theatre Wing Reveals 2025 National Theatre Company Grants

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Wing revealed the recipients of ATW’s National Theatre Company Grants program. In recognition of the critical importance regional theatres play in the American theatre ecology and how the work of American Playwrights advances the artform and culture, five grants of $100,000 have been awarded to regional theatre companies that have demonstrated innovative new strategies to successfully present the work of American Playwrights. They are Breaking Wave Theatre Company (Guam), Two River Theater (Red Bank, NJ), Goat in the Road Productions (New Orleans, LA), City Theatre (Miami, FL), and Shabach Enterprise/Fade To Black (Houston, TX).



While the eligibility structure was purposely expansive to encourage innovation and create space for theatres to tailor the grant to their specific needs, the only requirement was for the grants to be awarded to regional theatres that will put the funds towards producing an American playwright’s work. Examples of eligible projects included: co-productions of world premieres, national not-for-profit tours of new work, regional or local debuts of work, fresh approaches to audience development and community outreach around new work, and educational or low-cost ticket initiatives that introduce younger and diverse audiences to new work. Through this program, ATW looks to emphasize work which supports living American Playwrights but will also consider the presentation of authors who are no longer living, whose work remains unknown or under-presented in The National Theatre canon. Applications opened in August 2025.



The 2025 panelists for The National Theatre Company Grant Recipients are Tony Award winning playwright David Henry Hwang (ATW Immediate Past Chair), eleventh chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Jane Chu (ATW Advisory Committee), former Executive Director of Development and Planning at Lincoln Center Hattie Jutagir (ATW Advisory Committee), Managing Director of Super Awesome Friends Crystal Chase, Tony Award winning producer Amanda Dubois (ATW Advisory Committee), theater professional and President of Relay Influence Ayanna Prescod (ATW Advisory Committee) and Webby Award winning marketing strategist and ATW Vice President Ian Weiss.



ABOUT THE 2025 National Theatre Company GRANT RECIPIENTS:



Breaking Wave Theatre Company | Guam

Breaking Wave Theatre Company is a non-profit theatre company that intends to break through the surface of theatre in Guam, Micronesia, and throughout the world. By hosting theatrical workshops, providing work experience to theatre artists, promoting the creation of original plays and performance pieces, providing outlets for creative energy, and increasing accessibility of the arts to underserved populations, Breaking Wave aims to promote lifelong learning, to improve the well-being of self-expression, and to foster a community of artists and audiences.



Two River Theater | Red Bank, NJ

Two River Theater is a thriving home for adventurous theater artists and audiences. By producing theatrical seasons that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work, Two River contributes to the canon of world theater and is a vital cultural resource for the diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey.



Got in the Road Productions | New Orleans, LA

Goat in the Road Productions (GRP) is an ensemble theater company that creates dynamic, original plays and fosters young artists to reveal the untold stories of New Orleans. Through education initiatives and community and ensemble collaboration, GRP fosters joy, trust, liberation, shared responsibility, and radical creativity in their community.



City Theatre | Miami, FL

City Theatre is an award-winning professional theater company that develops and produces new works that engage and reflect Miami’s diverse community through innovative artistic and educational programming for audiences and artists. Founded in 1996, City Theatre has been impacting the Miami arts community for 30 years.



Shabach Enterprise/Fade to Black | Houston, TX

Shabach Enterprise is a dynamic, minority-led non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the African American community through the power of theatrical arts. Established in 2007, their commitment to equity and community engagement has broken racial barriers and fostered a diverse artistic environment that reflects the vibrancy of society. Through a flagship series of festivals, including the Fade to Black Festival, Shabach Enterprise continues to amplify Black voices and narratives, contributing significantly to the cultural tapestry of Houston and beyond.







