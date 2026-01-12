Industry Pro Newsletter: HAMNET Triumphs at the Golden Globes as Arts Institutions Face Change

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Awards season brings high-profile recognition for acclaimed film and design work, while New York headlines spotlight both expanded access to theater and the loss of a respected arts leader. Elsewhere, major institutions in Chicago and Paris enter new leadership chapters, and a Canadian orchestra announces a significant policy shift.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Marketing and Communications - Broadway in Hollywood & the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Reporting directly to the President and working in close collaboration with internal departments, touring Broadway partners, press agencies, and vendors, the Director will drive innovative strategies to grow audiences, elevate the Broadway in Hollywood brand, and generate earned revenue through ticket sales and institutional visibility. This is an opportunity for a passionate, collaborative, data-oriented, and cutting-edge leader to leave a lasting impact on Los Angeles’s cultural landscape.

Industry Trends

HAMNET Wins Best Drama Film at 2026 Golden Globes

Hamnet won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026. Jessie Buckley also won Best Actress – Drama for her role in Hamnet. The film received six total nominations, including Best Director (Chloé Zhao), Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score. Hamnet is directed by Chloé Zhao and is an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel about William Shakespeare’s family following the death of his son Hamnet.

WICKED: FOR GOOD, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and More Nominated For Set Decorators Society Of America Awards

The Set Decorators Society of America announced nominations for the 2026 SDSA Awards, with Wicked: For Good and Kiss of the Spider Woman among the films recognized. Nominees span multiple films released in 2025, celebrating excellence in set decoration. The list highlights diverse genre representation and strong design achievements.

Broadway/New York

NYC Mayor Mamdani Joins UNDER THE RADAR Theater Festival to Promote Free Ticket Giveaway

New York City Mayor Mamdani partnered with the UNDER THE RADAR Theater Festival to support a free ticket giveaway initiative. The festival includes diverse performances from emerging and experimental artists. The mayor’s involvement highlights city support for accessible theater experiences. The ticket giveaway shows the arts as an early priority for the new administration.

The Drama League Associate Artistic Director, Nilan, Has Passed Away

The Drama League announced the passing of its Associate Artistic Director, Nilan. Nilan was a respected leader within the organization, contributing to its artistic programming and community. Colleagues and peers shared remembrances of Nilan’s impact on the League. A memorial or tribute event is anticipated to honor Nilan’s legacy.

Regional

Chicago Tribune: Shattered Globe Theatre Artistic Director Exits

Sandy Shinner, the long-time Artistic Director of Chicago’s Shattered Globe Theatre, is stepping down after 13 years leading the company. Shinner will remain part of the ensemble but will no longer serve as the producing artistic head. The board has begun a national search for a successor to guide the company forward. Shattered Globe praised Shinner’s tenure, noting recent successful productions and a strong legacy of ensemble work.

International

AP News: Semyon Bychkov to succeed Gustavo Dudamel as music director of Paris Opera

Semyon Bychkov has been named the next music director of the Paris Opera, succeeding Gustavo Dudamel. Bychkov, a noted conductor, will lead the company’s musical direction. His appointment follows Dudamel’s tenure and reflects continued international leadership changes in classical music. Details on the transition timetable and Bychkov’s upcoming seasons with the Paris Opera were outlined in the announcement.

CBC News: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra to Halt Use of NDAs for Sexual Misconduct Cases

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) announced it will largely stop using non-disclosure agreements in sexual misconduct cases unless requested by the complainant. This policy shift follows backlash after the orchestra sent a cease-and-desist letter to violinist Esther Hwang, who went public with sexual assault allegations and claimed the NDA silenced her. The VSO’s open letter acknowledged past harm and vowed to change its approach. The decision has drawn attention and reactions from musicians and the broader public.

Missed our last few newsletters?

January 5, 2026 - Broadway League Leadership Awards, ACTF Drops Affiliation with Kennedy Center

Happy New Year! This week, we’re catching up on a few different stories that you might have missed while you were out for the holidays - including the ongoing tumult at the Kennedy Center, multiple Broadway box office records, and the controversial reopening of a theatre in Mariupol.

December 15, 2025 - Near Record Broadway Attendance, Some Good News for Theater Real Estate

This week’s newsletter brings together stories of growth, innovation, and transformation across the theater and performing arts landscape. Inside, you’ll find updates on new BroadwayWorld features and partnerships, strong Broadway attendance figures, and evolving development plans in the heart of Times Square. We also spotlight major real estate and venue news shaping theater communities in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, alongside a look at artists pushing creative boundaries in dance.

December 8, 2025 - Woolly Mammoth Announces New AD, RSC Faces ‘financial peril’

This week’s stories highlight a theater landscape in motion, with notable leadership shifts, community celebrations, and major institutional changes shaping the field. Helen Shaw’s appointment as Chief Theater Critic at The New York Times marks a significant moment in arts journalism, while audiences worldwide engage with the newly opened voting for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards. Onstage, Broadway prepares for star-studded fundraising at Red Bucket Follies, and regional companies navigate both exciting transitions and unexpected setbacks. Internationally, major UK institutions confront financial challenges and ambitious renovations, reflecting a moment of both reckoning and renewal across the global arts community.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.





