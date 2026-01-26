Industry Pro Newsletter: Performers Push Back on ‘The Show Must Go On’, Williamstown Will Produce in 2027

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Inside, you’ll find practical guidance for performers, timely conversations about safety, labor, and financial realities on Broadway, and a celebration of the often-unsung artists who keep shows running. We also look beyond New York to regional theaters rethinking their futures, another Kennedy Center cancellation, and an international announcement bringing a popular screen property to the London stage.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Marketing Manager - Florida Repertory Theatre

The marketing manager is a creative strategist and audience-builder responsible for driving earned revenue through ticket sales, subscriptions, group sales and education enrollment—while strengthening Florida Repertory Theatre’s brand and public presence. Working closely with artistic and executive leadership, the marketing manager develops and executes marketing strategies that reflect the theatre’s artistic vision and institutional goals.

Industry Trends

Video: Audition-Ready Beauty: A M·A·C Makeup Artist Shares the Perfect Self-Tape Look

The article shares a video demonstrating an ideal makeup routine for auditions and self-tapes. It features National M·A·C Cosmetics Artist Kyle Anderson guiding performers through a simple, camera-ready makeup process that enhances natural features while staying polished and effortless. The look is designed to present actors at their best on video without heavy or distracting cosmetics. The piece is a collaboration between BroadwayWorld and M·A·C to help performers achieve a professional appearance for self-tapes.

Broadway/New York

Broadway Performers Push Back on ‘Show Must Go On’ Expectations Amid Severe Weather

Broadway performers publicly criticized the decision to keep shows running during severe winter weather in New York City. Cast members from productions like Wicked posted that the dangerous conditions and travel risks were unsafe for performers and crews. Some actors called for cancellations in line with local emergency advisories and urged the Broadway League and Actors’ Equity Association to prioritize safety. Comments included concerns about the storm’s severity and individual health and injury issues.

Metropolitan Opera Announces Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Reduced Programming Amid Ongoing Financial Strain

The Metropolitan Opera revealed it will implement layoffs, employee salary reductions, and a scaled-back season due to ongoing financial challenges. The company outlined that cost-cutting measures are necessary following revenue shortfalls and rising expenses. The changes include trimming productions and workforce reductions affecting various departments. Management stated these steps aim to stabilize the institution’s finances. Details about specific numbers of layoffs or cuts were included in the announcement, reflecting the scale of the adjustments.

Actors’ Equity Association Celebrates Swing Day 2026

Actors’ Equity Association honored Swing Day 2026, recognizing the contributions of swing performers who cover multiple roles in productions. The celebration highlighted the vital work swings do in maintaining show continuity and supporting fellow cast members. Equity emphasized appreciation for swings’ versatility and preparedness in stepping into various parts as needed.

Regional

Williamstown Theatre Festival Launches New Long-Term Artistic Model

Williamstown Theatre Festival announced a new long-term artistic model aimed at expanding its programming and institutional sustainability. The plan involves a multi-year strategy shaping artistic direction, production planning, and community engagement. Leadership detailed goals for increased collaboration, artistic development, and innovative works presentation. The festival intends to strengthen ties with artists and audiences through this updated framework. Information included statements from artistic leaders outlining the vision behind the shift.

Seattle Children’s Theatre Withdraws From Upcoming Kennedy Center Engagement

Seattle Children’s Theatre has withdrawn from a scheduled engagement at the Kennedy Center. The organization cited reasons for the withdrawal, including logistical and operational challenges.

International

THE TRAITORS Will Debut on London Stage in 2026

THE TRAITORS, based on the popular reality TV format, is set to debut as a stage production in London in 2026. The adaptation will bring the competitive social deduction game’s format to theatre audiences, with details about production and creative team included. Plans for the London staging were announced with information on the expected run and concept. The article explained that the show adapts the TV series’ structure for a live theatrical environment, aiming to engage audiences with its interactive premise.

Missed our last few newsletters?

January 20, 2026 - New Leaders, New Visions: Park Avenue Armory, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and Beyond

This week’s newsletter brings together stories of concrete action and forward momentum in theatre and dance. Highlights include Michael Sheen’s launch of a new national theatre for Wales and his starring role in its first production, New York State’s plan to preserve performing arts spaces, and major leadership appointments at Park Avenue Armory and The Public Theater. We also cover recognition for musical theatre creators Will Aronson and Hue Park, the launch of BroadwayWorld’s 2025 Stage Recording Awards, and the Next On Stage Season 6 finale. Rounding out the issue is a look at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s relaunch and search for new leadership, underscoring themes of rebuilding, investment, and artistic ambition.

January 12, 2026 - HAMNET Triumphs at the Golden Globes as Arts Institutions Face Change

Awards season brings high-profile recognition for acclaimed film and design work, while New York headlines spotlight both expanded access to theater and the loss of a respected arts leader. Elsewhere, major institutions in Chicago and Paris enter new leadership chapters, and a Canadian orchestra announces a significant policy shift.

January 5, 2026 - Broadway League Leadership Awards, ACTF Drops Affiliation with Kennedy Center

Happy New Year! This week, we’re catching up on a few different stories that you might have missed while you were out for the holidays - including the ongoing tumult at the Kennedy Center, multiple Broadway box office records, and the controversial reopening of a theatre in Mariupol.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.





