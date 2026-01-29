HANNAH'S PROMISE, OR A LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS to Have NYC Reading

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An invite-only reading of David W. Hart's new play Hannah’s Promise, or A Life Without Limits is set for NYC February 1 ahead of global licensing. Joe Calarco (Signature Theatre’s Fiddler on the Roof) is directing.

The play is described as a “heartfelt family epic,” following the characters Hannah and Velvel as they survive the rising storm of antisemitism in Russia, then immigrate to the USA, where they navigate the crosscurrents of becoming American in a small town in Texas. The new work is based on the playwright’s true family history.

The cast will include Abby Goldfarb (Harmony, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Dylan Wallach (Betrayal, Leopoldstadt), Marquis Gibson, Jan Leslie Harding, Philip Hoffman, Michael Kishon, Allen Lewis Rickman, Yelena Shmulenson, David Skeist, John Paul Skocik, Christopher James Stevens, and Katarina Vizina. Julia Messer will read stage directions.

The reading is produced by Debbie Hart, Kathy Hart, and Rachel Roberson. Broadway DNA serves as the general manager.





