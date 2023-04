Review: 'GHOST' at Metropol Theater Bremen - 07.03.23

In a first collaboration between Haus der Kunst and the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Rirkrit Tiravanija will design the scenography of Toshio Hosokawa's one act opera, Hanjo, conducted by Lothar Koenigs, directed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and costumes designed by Yuima Nakazato. First performance: Friday 5 May 2023.