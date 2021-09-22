The HEART OF TEACHING Gallery Exhibition Opens September 25 at Music Hall At Fair Park

The Honorable Michael S. Rawlings and Micki Rawlings are the honorary chairs of the Dallas Education Foundation's 2021 Annual Campaign - The HEART OF TEACHING. The Dallas Education Foundation is the direct, non-profit philanthropic partner of Dallas ISD with a mission of inspiring community investment to accelerate student success.

The HEART OF TEACHING is a tribute to the 10,000+ teachers in Dallas ISD and an opportunity to recognize the talents of our Dallas ISD art educators, a majority of whom are working artists.

Every day, our Dallas ISD art teachers share their gifts with our students and encourage, lift, and enable them to do more than they thought possible. An art exhibition of nearly 60 of our Dallas ISD teacher-artists will be open for viewing at the Music Hall at Fair Park during and after the State Fair of Texas (September 25 - October 23, 2021). Admission to the exhibition is complimentary (a valid entry to the State Fair is required from September 25 - October 17, 2021).

"We are thrilled to be included in the HEART OF TEACHING collaboration with the Dallas Education Foundation and Dallas ISD," said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "It's an honor to host the first ever teacher visual arts showcase at the Music Hall at Fair Park during the State Fair of Texas, and we are so excited to share this impressive exhibition with the public."

All artwork will be available for purchase through a silent auction with bidding starting on October 1 and closing at an evening event celebration on October 25. All proceeds support the Dallas Education Foundation as they work to fund equity-minded programming district-wide. "Our educators have a heart for teaching, and we are incredibly appreciative to have the opportunity to elevate our Dallas ISD art teachers with this exhibit. The foundation's positive impact is deep, and the exhibition, along with the evening reception, is the perfect launch to the foundation's annual campaign," says Mita Havlick, Executive Director of the Dallas Education Foundation.

Dallas ISD was recently named a 2021 District of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association - one of only 40 out of 1,110 districts across the State. "Dallas ISD is the largest district to ever be awarded this honor," says Monica Hayslip, Dallas ISD Director of Visual Arts, "We have an art program on every campus and nearly 300 art teachers in the district. Each one of them is credited with us being named a District of Distinction."

Atmos Energy is serving as the HEART OF TEACHING's title Museum sponsor, with the Addy Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks, Grand Canyon University, and Texas Instruments as the additional major sponsors.

Jonathan Fredi, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy, says, "We know that the Dallas Education Foundation does a fantastic job of advocating for our students and for Dallas ISD. You must educate the whole child, and you cannot leave out art. Through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, we want to give our Dallas ISD students every opportunity to succeed."

"The gallery exhibition and evening reception are only possible through a partnership with Dallas Summer Musicals and the support of Atmos Energy and all of our sponsors. They know that together we power the future of Dallas - our students," say Havlick

The Dallas Education Foundation's 2021 HEART OF TEACHING annual campaign runs from October 25 through December 31.