Rover Dramawerks To Present THE DINGDONG, OR TAKE ME, I’M YOURS!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rover Dramawerks will present The Dingdong, or Take Me, I’m Yours!, a new adaptation of Georges Feydeau’s classic French farce, running November 6–22, 2025, at the Cox Playhouse in Plano.

Directed by Penny Elaine, the production caps the company’s 25th Anniversary Season with a hilarious tale of mistaken identities, marital mix-ups, and one unforgettable night in a Parisian hotel.

About the Show

In this modern adaptation of Feydeau’s Le Dindon, Vatelin (Aidan Fenton) is a mostly faithful husband, and Lucy (Dawn Cole) is a mostly faithful wife—but their devotion is soon tested when a parade of suitors (Trevor Powell and Victor Marcinkiewicz) and alluring visitors (Cole and Kimberly Hilton) turn their world upside down. The result is a whirlwind of mistaken identities, secret rendezvous, and hotel-room chaos. Set in Paris, The Dingdong invites audiences to laugh their way through one madcap night where opening the wrong door leads to mayhem, revelation, and maybe even a lesson about the secret to a happy marriage.

Creative Team

The production is directed and designed by Penny Elaine, with Kyle Chinn as master carpenter and Robert San Juan overseeing set décor. Katy Hill serves as stage manager, with costumes by Kerra Sims and props by Nancy Cecco. The team also includes Janette Oswald (intimacy coordinator), Geoffrey Dail (sound designer), and Kenneth Hall (lighting designer and board operator for lights and sound).

Ticket Information

Preview Night will take place on Thursday, November 6, with all seats $10 in advance or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular tickets are $25 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $20 for Monday and Thursday performances and Saturday matinees, with discounts available for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover Dramawerks will host a First Friday Reception following the performance on Friday, November 7, featuring the cast and production team.

Tickets may be purchased online at roverdramawerks.com. For additional information, call 972-849-0358.