RIDE THE CYCLONE & More Lead Dallas's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for November 2025.

Ride the Cyclone

Stage West - October 16, 2025 through November 02, 2025

In this critically acclaimed cult musical from Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, a freak roller coaster accident derails the lives of the St. Cassian High School chamber choir. Now dead, trapped in carnival limbo, they’re greeted by a mechanical fortune teller who proposes a game. The prize? One lucky winner will return to life. Darkly comic, wildly inventive, and deeply moving, Ride the Cyclone is a co-production with Theatre TCU.

For tickets: click here.

The Rocky Horror Show

NTPA Repertory Theatre - October 24, 2025 through November 02, 2025

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rock-n-roll biker and a creepy butler, who are celebrating Dr. Frank-N-Furter's newest creation. Join as we once again do the Time Warp in this deliberately kitschy rock ’n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical!

For tickets: click here.

A Beautiful Noise

Bass Performance Hall - October 28, 2025 through November 02, 2025

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new musical featuring all his hit songs, including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.” From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A Beautiful Noise explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times). Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise is a thrilling look at an artist’s search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

For tickets: click here.

Black Violin: Full Circle Tour

Bass Performance Hall - November 04, 2025 through November 04, 2025

Step into Black Violin’s Full Circle Tour, where Grammy®-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus redefine the possibilities of music by merging classical depth with hip-hop’s pulse. This tour captures the essence of returning to where it all began—transformed and reimagined. Each powerful performance invites audiences to reflect on their own journeys, discovering that even as we evolve, we’re often drawn back to our roots with renewed purpose.

For tickets: click here.

& Juliet

Bass Performance Hall - November 12, 2025 through November 16, 2025

CREATED BY THE EMMY®-WINNING WRITER FROM “SCHITT’S CREEK,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

For tickets: click here.

Young Frankenstein

Upright Theatre Company - October 03, 2025 through November 02, 2025

Young Frankenstein Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein!

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Story, The Musical

AT&T Performing Arts Center - November 21, 2025 through November 23, 2025

The story from a cherished movie classic that's enchanted millions is now a musical spectacular. In 1940's Indiana, a bespectacled boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas-a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a cranky department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream. Produced by the film's original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, A Christmas Story, The Musical! is a holiday entertainment that captures a simpler time in America with delicious wit and a heart of gold.

For tickets: click here.

