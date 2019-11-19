Lily & Joan Theatre Company Announces Second Annual 'Come, You Spirits Soiree'

Founders of Lily & Joan Theatre Company, Erika Larsen, Emily P. Faith, and Amy Thornhill, will host the second annual "Come, You Spirits Soiree" on December 16, 2019, at AMP Creative in Dallas. Evening to include a performance of JOAN (a new Lily & Joan Original Musical), auction, dancing, light bites, and 2020 season announcement.

Lily & Joan had a brilliant inaugural season, producing William Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and local playwright, Nicole Neely's MARILYN, PURSUED BY A BEAR. In addition to productions, Lily & Joan hosted successful events, including the three-part SUMMER SERIES at Sunset Art Studios, a pay-what-you-can "Audition Prep Workshop" with artistic director Emily P. Faith, the KISSED BY THE FLAMES CABARET at the Wild Detectives, and an initial workshop of JOAN: THE MUSICAL. Lily & Joan is currently in the midst of workshopping this new musical, conceived of and written by founders, Larsen, Faith, and Thornnhill, and it will serve as the entertainment for the soiree, inviting audiences to explore love and loss through music and letters.

Lily & Joan is uniquely positioned at the intersection of art and philanthropy in the DFW Metroplex, donating 50% of proceeds from ticket sales to local organizations that support women. During their 2019 season, Lily & Joan raised funds for RAICES and Genesis Women's Shelter. To date, Lily & Joan has donated over $2,500 to charitable organizations.

Through a commitment to activism and artistry, this innovative young company is dedicated to cultivating and sustaining community relationships through theatre, and advocating for female artists, especially in regards to compensation, union-status, and safety.

"Our goal," said Lily & Joan Co-Founder, Erika Larsen, "is that Lily & Joan will be a haven where all artists can transform the ever-present narrative of scarcity surrounding artistic opportunities into a narrative of abundance, safety, and artistic freedom."





