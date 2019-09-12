Laughter League Presents Inaugural Dallas International Children's Festival

Laughter League, a non-profit organization, is thrilled to announce their inaugural Dallas International Children's Festival, October 19, 2019, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas, TX. 75218.

Celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of Dallas, youth performers will dance, sing, drum and amaze with their colorful costumes and energetic smiles. From Afro Brazilian Martial Arts to the storytelling dance of India to the syncopated rhythm of tap dancing phenoms, these young artists will fill your heart with joy.

Circus stars from The Petite Palace will perform and give festival-goers tips on how to juggle, spin plates and hang from a trapeze.

If you think you've got what it takes to be a Ninja Warrior, then this is your chance to give it a try on our authentic Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course! And here to help you, The Island Ninja - Grant McCartney!

The festival will be covered with fun family opportunities. Encounter stilt walkers, musicians, magicians, jugglers and more throughout the festival. The air will be filled with music and laughter as well as the mouth-watering smell of popcorn. All the fun, entertainment, education, arts and crafts will be focused on our greatest love, the children. The festival is free and open to the public.

"We wanted to create a Festival that celebrates the diversity of this amazing city and allows children from all walks of life to come together to laugh, learn and play", says Tiffany Riley, founder Laughter League.

Festival goers will have a chance to create masks, test their juggling skills in the circus area, see what it feels like to be a part of a drum circle, and have a chance to show their strength at the exciting Ninja Warrior obstacle course with demonstrations by special guest and America Ninja Warrior finalist Grant McCartney, the Island Ninja at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The Festival is free and open to the public and will be an exciting day of interaction for all.

On stage:

Grant McCartney, Island Ninja

Indian youth dancers and storytelling

African Drums and traditions

Circus Performers - Slappy and Monday, Dario Vasquez, The Ramazinis and Magic Mike Williams

Ballet Folklorico Youth Dancers

Choreo Tap Youth Ensemble

Mime Troupe from Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts

For more information on the Festival please visit DallasInternationalChildrensFestival.com.





