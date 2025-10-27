Hill Country Community Theatre To Present A NIGHT WITH KAREN CARPENTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hill Country Community Theatre will continue its 40th Anniversary Season with A Night with Karen Carpenter, a musical tribute honoring one of pop music’s most beloved voices. The limited engagement will take place on Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Audiences will experience a nostalgic evening celebrating Karen Carpenter’s enduring artistry, featuring more than two dozen of her most beloved songs—from the soulful “Superstar” to the buoyant “Top of the World.” The show promises a heartfelt journey through the music that defined a generation, capturing both the warmth and emotional resonance that made Karen’s voice unforgettable.

“This show captures the essence of Karen's voice and the emotional connection her songs continue to bring,” said HCCT Executive Director Heidi Melton. “It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and live performance magic — and a wonderful addition to our milestone 40th season.”

Tickets are now on sale and are expected to sell quickly for this two-night-only engagement.

Tickets and details are available at www.thehcct.org or by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944.