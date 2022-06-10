Dallas Theater Center Holds Kalita Humphreys Theater Public Meeting Next Week

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announces its second public meeting on Thursday, June 16th to discuss the Kalita Humphreys Theater Campus Master Plan. The public meeting will be held at 6:00pm-7:30pm at the Kalita Humphreys Theater located at 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204.

As an ongoing initiative, this inclusive, city-wide effort involves the active participation of community members, working together with Dallas Theater Center, the City of Dallas, and an esteemed team of renowned architects, led by Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R). The completed Master Plan will be delivered to the City of Dallas by the end of 2022.

"The Master Plan for the Kalita Campus will have many exciting elements, including restoring the Kalita to its 1959 period of significance while maintaining its functionality as a 21st-Century Theater, two smaller theater spaces in new construction, and amenities, including a restaurant and special spaces for events," said DTC Board Chair Jennifer Burr Altabef. "Most importantly, the Kalita Campus will have increased green space and reduced surface parking. The Master Plan will also include beautiful connections to the Katy Trail and Dean Park. We envision the Kalita Campus as a nexus for Uptown, the Katy Trail, Dean Park, the Turtle Creek Corridor, Oak Lawn and beyond, and a unique environment where Frank Lloyd Wright's only purpose-built theater is celebrated not only by theater and architecture lovers, but also as the crown jewel in a beautiful, natural space that is used and cherished by our community."

The upcoming public meeting will feature a presentation from DS+R and include an opportunity for public questions and comments. The community's insights at the meeting will then inspire DS+R during the design phase. Later in the fall, DTC will host another public meeting to share the designs and solicit feedback, before presenting the master plan to the City of Dallas by the end of 2022.

"DTC has spent the winter in the Discovery Phase, working alongside Diller Scofidio + Renfro, City of Dallas, a dedicated Steering Committee, a wide variety of stakeholders and internationally-renowned experts in historic preservation, theater spaces and landscape architecture," said Kevin Moriarty, DTC Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. "We've met with community members, neighbors, preservationists, leaders from Dallas Parks and Recreation and the Office of Arts and Culture to hear their hopes, dreams and potential challenges regarding the future of the Kalita campus. As we enter the Design Phase, we are eager to share with the community what we've learned thus far, as well as some of the opportunities and challenges we're in the midst of exploring."

Community members interested in attending the Kalita Humphreys Theater Public Meeting are welcome to RSVP for free at www.kalitapublicmeeting.eventbrite.com, or by calling our Box Office at (214) 522- 8499. Complimentary wine will be served for guests 21+. For more information regarding the Kalita Master Plan, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/kalita.