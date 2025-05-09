Dallas Theater Center Announces 2025-26 Season

Dallas Theater Center has announced its 2025–26 season, featuring a mix of beloved classics, regional and world premieres that reflect the company’s commitment to powerful storytelling and community dialogue. Titles include Michael Frayn’s uproarious farce Noises Off, the regional premiere of James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham, the regional premiere of the interactive play Where We Stand, the classic musical Ragtime, and the world premiere of Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem by DTC Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton.

Jonathan Norton shared, “In curating Dallas Theater Center’s 2025–26 season, I chose to follow my mission as a playwright—which is to break down barriers through the shared joy of great storytelling… I can’t wait for October when we throw open our doors and become Dallas’ town hall—a place for the community to gather for conversation, celebration, and ultimately connection.”

2025–26 Mainstage Season

Noises Off

By Michael Frayn, Directed by Ashley H. White

October 3 – 26, 2025 | Kalita Humphreys Theater

A hilarious backstage farce where everything that can go wrong… does.

Fat Ham (Regional Premiere)

By James Ijames, Directed by vickie washington

January 30 – February 8, 2026 | Kalita Humphreys Theater

Co-produced with Stage West Theatre

A bold, queer Black reinvention of Hamlet, fresh off its Broadway run.

Where We Stand (Regional Premiere)

By Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Directed by Akin Babatunde

February 25 – March 22, 2026 | Bryant Hall

Co-produced with Stage West Theatre

An interactive fable exploring justice and redemption, starring Liz Mikel.

Ragtime

Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Directed and Choreographed by Joel Ferrell

March 27 – April 19, 2026 | Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

Co-presented with SMU Meadows School of the Arts

A Tony Award-winning musical that captures the struggle and hope of early 20th-century America.

Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem (World Premiere)

By Jonathan Norton, Directed by Dexter J. Singleton

May 8 – June 7, 2026 | Studio Theater, Wyly Theatre

Co-produced with TheatreSquared

Inspired by a true story, this new play imagines the early days of two future icons.

Additional Productions

A Christmas Carol

Adapted by Kevin Moriarty, Directed by Alex Organ

November 28 – December 27, 2025 | Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

A visually spectacular and heartwarming holiday tradition (not included in season subscriptions).

Shakespeare at the Symphony

Directed by Kevin Moriarty, Conducted by Robert Spano

February 27 – March 1, 2026 | Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth

A special collaboration with Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra featuring A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo and Juliet.

Ticket Information

Season subscriptions start at $246 and include five mainstage productions, priority seating, 20% off single tickets, and unlimited exchanges. Tickets can be purchased online at DallasTheaterCenter.org or by calling 214-522-8499.