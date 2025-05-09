Dallas Theater Center Announces 2025-26 Season

Dallas Theater Center Announces Bold and Engaging 2025–26 Season Featuring Noises Off, Fat Ham, Ragtime, and a World Premiere by Jonathan Norton.
Dallas Theater Center has announced its 2025–26 season, featuring a mix of beloved classics, regional and world premieres that reflect the company’s commitment to powerful storytelling and community dialogue. Titles include Michael Frayn’s uproarious farce Noises Off, the regional premiere of James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham, the regional premiere of the interactive play Where We Stand, the classic musical Ragtime, and the world premiere of Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem by DTC Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton.
Jonathan Norton shared, “In curating Dallas Theater Center’s 2025–26 season, I chose to follow my mission as a playwright—which is to break down barriers through the shared joy of great storytelling… I can’t wait for October when we throw open our doors and become Dallas’ town hall—a place for the community to gather for conversation, celebration, and ultimately connection.”
Noises Off
By Michael Frayn, Directed by Ashley H. White
October 3 – 26, 2025 | Kalita Humphreys Theater
A hilarious backstage farce where everything that can go wrong… does.
Fat Ham (Regional Premiere)
By James Ijames, Directed by vickie washington
January 30 – February 8, 2026 | Kalita Humphreys Theater
Co-produced with Stage West Theatre
A bold, queer Black reinvention of Hamlet, fresh off its Broadway run.
Where We Stand (Regional Premiere)
By Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Directed by Akin Babatunde
February 25 – March 22, 2026 | Bryant Hall
Co-produced with Stage West Theatre
An interactive fable exploring justice and redemption, starring Liz Mikel.
Ragtime
Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Directed and Choreographed by Joel Ferrell
March 27 – April 19, 2026 | Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre
Co-presented with SMU Meadows School of the Arts
A Tony Award-winning musical that captures the struggle and hope of early 20th-century America.
Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem (World Premiere)
By Jonathan Norton, Directed by Dexter J. Singleton
May 8 – June 7, 2026 | Studio Theater, Wyly Theatre
Co-produced with TheatreSquared
Inspired by a true story, this new play imagines the early days of two future icons.
A Christmas Carol
Adapted by Kevin Moriarty, Directed by Alex Organ
November 28 – December 27, 2025 | Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre
A visually spectacular and heartwarming holiday tradition (not included in season subscriptions).
Shakespeare at the Symphony
Directed by Kevin Moriarty, Conducted by Robert Spano
February 27 – March 1, 2026 | Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth
A special collaboration with Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra featuring A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo and Juliet.
Season subscriptions start at $246 and include five mainstage productions, priority seating, 20% off single tickets, and unlimited exchanges. Tickets can be purchased online at DallasTheaterCenter.org or by calling 214-522-8499.
