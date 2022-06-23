Casa Mañana Announces 22-23 Broadway & Children's Theatre Season

Casa Mañana has announced the 2022-2023 Broadway and Children's Theatre Seasons along with exciting renovations.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Frank Kent Cadillac as our 2022-2023 presenting sponsor for Broadway and Happy State Bank as our 2022-2023 presenting sponsor for Children's Theatre," said Mr. Jones. "As the theatre industry continues the long road to recovery, we are extremely grateful to our sponsors, patrons, and community for their continued support. Your generosity over the past two years has ensured we can withstand the pandemic."

This summer the Reid Cabaret Theatre will undergo an expansion to 104 seats with more room to move around, a new bar, and kitchen. Renovations are set to be complete by early fall to open with Christmas with Nat & Natalie. In August the Dome will receive upgrades to the Boxes and Rows F-H of Sections 2 and 3. Patrons can expect more comfortable seats with small tables in between, and during Broadway productions, the benefit of table-side drink service.

The 2022-2023 Broadway season kicks off in style with My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, September 10 - 18, 2022 followed by the exciting debut of Here You Come Again: How Dolly Saved My Life in 12 Easy Songs, November 5 - 13, 2022. Next, join us on a journey to Dublin with the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, Once, March 4 - 12, 2023, before landing in Vietnam to end the season with the return of a Broadway classic, the incomparable Miss Saigon, June 3 - 11, 2023. The popular Apprentice Shows Bat Boy: The Musical August 5 - 7, 2022 and A Man of No Importance August 4 - 6, 2023 will bookend the season.

Broadway season subscribers are invited to take part in an exclusive Reid Cabaret Theatre presale, which includes Christmas with Nat & Natalie, November 29 - December 17, 2022, and Unchain My Heart: The Music of Ray Charles, February 7 - 18, 2023. Two additional shows will be announced later.

The 2022-2023 Children's Theatre Season is packed with playful fun and antics that all ages will enjoy! We get moving with Dreamworks' Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, October 8 - 23, 2022. The holiday season gets a twist with A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy, November 25 - December 23, 2022. Next, we pay a visit to our favorite pig in Charlotte's Web, February 4 -19, 2023 followed by the hilarious and heartfelt Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, March 25 - April 9, 2023. We wrap up the season with the always fabulous Disney's High School Musical, April 22 - May 7, 2023.

Casa Mañana Season ticket packages start at $176 for Broadway or $80 for the Children's Theatre. Tickets may be purchased online and through the Box Office at 817-332-2272 ext. 3 or boxoffice@casamanana.org. Box Office Hours are Tuesday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Single tickets for the Apprentice Show Bat Boy: The Musical go on sale Friday, June 24, 2022. Individual tickets for Broadway will go on sale July 18, 2022 and Children's Theatre on August 2, 2022.

ABOUT CASA MAÑANA

Casa Mañana has produced professional theatre in Fort Worth for more than 60 years and strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. The Broadway and Children's Theatre series are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually, including 100,000 school children who attend the Children's Theatre productions each year. In 2018 the original lobby was transformed into the Reid Cabaret Theatre, which hosts acclaimed small-scale shows and revues. After school classes and summer camps are offered through Casa Mañana Studios.