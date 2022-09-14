Broadway Dallas Announces 4-Show Package and Accessibility Upgrades at the Music Hall

Broadway Dallas has announced that 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series 4-show subscription packages are available now, for a limited time only. The package includes one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater based on the Oscar-nominated film, TOOTSIE; and the history-making new play Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin.

4-show subscription packages start at $155 and are available at BroadwayDallas.org through Friday, September 23rd only. Buyers will have the option to renew their seats for the 23-24 season which will include TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL and HAMILTON

4-show package buyers may also purchase advanced tickets to RIVERDANCE and THE BOOK OF MORMON which are optional add-ons.

In addition, in order to make the 97-year-old Music Hall at Fair Park welcoming to all, Broadway Dallas has implemented a series of new accessibility upgrades for the 2022-2023 season.

GalaPro - GalaPro is a first-of-its-kind mobile application that provides captions for the production in both English and Spanish (for select productions). GalaPro is compatible with any smartphone . The unique technology is designed specifically to respect the theater. Airplane mode is always on so there will be no phone calls or messages and a black screen with red or grey lettering is designed so that only the individual looking at their own personal device can see the screen. This feature prevents other theater guests from being disturbed or distracted. GalaPro will be available for all 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series shows at the Music Hall.

KultureCity Sensory Friendly Certification - Broadway Dallas has partnered with KultureCity to make the Music Hall at Fair Park sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all patrons with a sensory issue that visit the Music Hall. The certification process entailed the Broadway Dallas staff being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

Quiet/Lactation Room - A designated quiet/lactation room is now available at the Music Hall for guests with sensory needs who might be feeling overstimulated, and for nursing mothers seeking privacy while at the venue.

ADA Assistance Desk - An ADA assistance desk has been added in the front lobby of the Music Hall to assist guests with mobility issues during their visit.

Previous Music Hall accessibility programs will continue, including:

ASL Interpretation - Broadway Dallas provides complimentary American Sign Language interpretation, in a designated section of the Music Hall, at the first Saturday matinee performance of each show on the Germania Broadway Series. For concerts and other events, ASL interpretation is provided on an as requested basis.

HEAR US NOW Technology - Broadway Dallas employs the groundbreaking Hear Us Now technology at all performances. Patrons may borrow a sound enhancing device which connects directly to numerous hearing aide technology platforms. Patrons who do not use hearing aides may also borrow headphones to experience the Hear Us Now sound enhancements.

Broadway Dallas will offer all of these accessibility enhancements at no cost to its patrons.