Amphibian Stage Seeks SparkFest Acting Competition Submissions

Amphibian Stage, a non-profit professional theater based in Fort Worth, invites professional actors from all across the nation to participate in the SparkFest Acting Competition. Their hope is to find actors with exceptional skill that have not yet been afforded exceptional opportunities.

For the past 3 years, SparkFest has been celebrating the artistic work of various underrepresented groups. 2023 celebrated MENASA artists, 2024 celebrated the work of AAPI artists, and this year we are celebrating and uplifting Indigenous Artists! While this is a competition, the goal is always to uplift and celebrate each other while also providing you the opportunity to grow your network of industry connections.

The competition will take place in Fort Worth, Texas from June 19 through 21 and is strictly for US-based Native American and Indigenous actors. Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawai'ian, Indigenous peoples of Mexico, and First Nations actors authorized to work in the U.S. are all invited to apply.

If selected to compete, you must be available to attend sessions and events on these three dates.

Amphibian Stage honors the Indigenous People of this nation who, for generations, were the stewards of our lands. We respectfully acknowledge that our theatre resides on the ancestral home of the Comanche, Wichita and Kickapoo People.

What this Opportunity is:

10 Actors will be invited to come to Ft. Worth for 3 Rounds of Competition. Round 1 will be a monologue. Round 2 will be a Cold Read Side. Round 3 will be both items from the last two rounds.*

This competition is open to both union and non-union actors alike.

*Competition Judges are not involved in the initial selection of the 10 Actors.

Required Materials: an audition video with a slate stating name and monologue choices with character name, play title, and playwright. Two contrasting monologues of any genre/style/era that you feel showcases you as an artist.

DEADLINE: Submissions must be received by Friday, March 7th at 11:59 PM CST

To Submit, visit: https://forms.gle/ssrFBKuPoN82oMsG9

