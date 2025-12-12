Video: Let Darius De Haas Carry You This Christmas

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

Darius de Haas joins The Roundtable for a gorgeous, soulful conversation about his brand-new holiday album “Let Me Carry You This Christmas.” We talk about the heart behind the project, the family love that inspired it, and how this music became a tribute to connection, healing, and joy. From reinvented classics to fresh arrangements by Broadway favorites like David Chase, Charlie Rosen, Michael O. Mitchell, and Tedd Firth, Darius walks us through how this album became a true musical love letter for the season.

We also dive into his extraordinary career — from originating roles on Broadway in Rent, Marie Christine, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Shuffle Along, and more, to earning an Obie Award for Running Man, starring in groundbreaking off-Broadway productions, and lending his voice to the iconic Shy Baldwin on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. With a life filled with music, storytelling, and emotional truth, Darius reflects on the journey that brought him here and why this album may be his most personal yet.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

