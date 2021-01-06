Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Theatre Charlotte, Children's Theatre of Charlotte & More Take Home Wins!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Charlotte Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Rick Turski
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Intermezzo
Best Theatre Staff
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
Costume Design of the Decade
Rachel Engstrom - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018
Dancer Of The Decade
Rixey Terry - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Tom Hollis - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017
Director of a Play of the Decade
Corlis Hayes - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
Belk Theatre
Lighting Design of the Decade
Jennifer O'Kelly - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020
Most Improved Theatre Company
Matthews Playhouse
Performer Of The Decade
Sam Wofford - LEADING LADIES - MPHS - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
James Duke - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020
Sound Design of the Decade
Stephen Lancaster - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
Top Streaming Production/Performance
THE INVISIBLE BOY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2020
Vocalist Of The Decade
Iris DeWitt - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2016
