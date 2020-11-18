BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the launch of Stage Mag, a new service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person. It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team details, and then the sky's the limit.

Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code. Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. It's the full-on 21st century digital mobile first program experience the theatre world has been clamoring for.

Additional features include valuable real-time stats on number of program viewers, and ad clicks, email exports, and much more. Built for today, and to help accelerate audience growth, theatres may use the programs to cultivate social and email followings, engage more deeply, and meaningfully with customers, and market to both current and future ticket buyers.

With collaboration tools built right in, Stage Mag enables productions to distribute secure links for cast members, creatives, and more to easily submit up-to-date bios, headshots, and social media links, making it the perfect tool for busy educators, volunteers, company managers, and more! Theaters can also make important updates on the fly for

'At This Performance', cast changes and other instant notifications.

Audiences will appreciate convenient features like 'Theater Mode' which puts your Stage Mag into dark mode (low light/high contrast) for situations where the bright screen can be a distraction, such as a dark theater, and ability to adjust font size for optimum viewing.

Looking for a classic program? Print-friendly full color PDF output is available for quick and easy printing at any local printer, further supporting small businesses in theatre communities. To get started, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

To get started, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Since the shutdown of Broadway in March, BroadwayWorld has stepped up expansion and development of new and exciting features for both the current period, and for when theatres begin to re-open in 2021.

Highlights include:

New design - Launched in April, the site features a new, more easily navigable, mobile-first design with AI powered content and a slew of new features.

Next on Stage - With more than 3,000 nominees and 500,000 votes, our student singing competition (winner prize packs feature LaDuca shoes, $1,000 charity contributions, professional single recording session, more) will be entering its 3rd hit season.

BroadwayWorld Research - The new BroadwayWorld Research platform provides practical data-driven insights into industry trends, demographics, and more for industry members, marketers, and the community at large.

BroadwayWorld Events - Has now aired tens of thousands of Pay-Per-View streams, supporting a variety of artists and venues.

Industry Pro - Weekly newsletters, webinars and exclusive insights for members of the theatre industry in New York, around the country, and throughout the world.

BroadwayWorld Store - Offering an exclusive line of must-have merchandise for theatrical lovers, we've recently expanded to accommodate third party vendors as well.

Streaming Calendar - The largest online selection of streaming events, concerts, and benefits. Listings are free, fully interactive, and searchable by date and type of event.

"This has been an unprecedented time for the Broadway World", said CEO and Founder Robert Diamond, "but we've chosen to double-down providing as much support for the community now and to help it rebuild as soon as humanly possible. We'll be there, center orchestra as soon as it does!"

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.