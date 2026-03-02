MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, WICKED, THE GREAT GATSBY & More Set For Tanger Center Broadway 2026–27 Season

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In partnership with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced the First Bank Broadway 2026–27 Season.

The lineup includes seven direct-from-New York productions, including the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING.

The First Bank Broadway 2026–27 Season at Tanger Center includes:

· MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: Sept. 22–27, 2026

· THE GREAT GATSBY: Oct. 6–11, 2026

· WICKED: Nov. 18 – Dec. 6, 2026

· DEATH BECOMES HER: Jan. 5–10, 2027

· THE BODYGUARD: Apr. 27 – May 2, 2027

· JUST IN TIME: June 15–20, 2027

· BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: Aug. 17–22, 2027

In addition to the seven Broadway season shows, two special Broadway add-ons* have been announced:

· MAMMA MIA!: Mar. 2–7, 2027

· DISNEY'S THE LION KING: May 19–30, 2027

Broadway add-ons are currently only available to Broadway Season Seat Members for the 2026–27 season.

“We ‘couldn't be happier' to bring another season of Broadway to Tanger Center,” said Nick Scandalios, Chief Operating Officer of the Nederlander Organization. “This ‘Gravity Defying' season is packed with new direct-from-Broadway shows. We hope Triad patrons are as thrilled by this season as we have been by their support these last few years!”

Lynn Singleton, President of PFM, added, “This season lineup defies all odds! The Triad community is truly in for a season of spectacle.”

Scott Johnson, Oak View Group General Manager of Greensboro Complex and Tanger Center, said the season reflects the venue’s continued commitment to touring Broadway, while Adam Currie, CEO & President of First Bank, noted the series has become a valued tradition in the region.

Individual on-sale dates for each production will be announced at a later time. Season Seat Members will have first access to all seven Broadway season shows as well as MAMMA MIA! and DISNEY'S THE LION KING.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Sept. 22–27, 2026

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and possibly love. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden.

THE GREAT GATSBY

Oct. 6–11, 2026

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, THE GREAT GATSBY brings the Roaring Twenties to the stage with direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Dominique Kelley, a book by Kait Kerrigan and a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen.

WICKED

Nov. 18 – Dec. 6, 2026

WICKED returns to the Land of Oz, exploring the friendship between two unlikely women before the story of The Wizard of Oz begins. The score includes “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good.”

DEATH BECOMES HER

Jan. 5–10, 2027

Based on the 1992 film, DEATH BECOMES HER follows rivals Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp as they pursue eternal youth with unexpected consequences. The musical features direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

THE BODYGUARD

Apr. 27 – May 2, 2027

Based on the 1992 film, THE BODYGUARD follows former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer as he is hired to protect singer Rachel Marron. The score includes “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “So Emotional.”

JUST IN TIME

June 15–20, 2027

JUST IN TIME traces the life and career of singer Bobby Darin, featuring songs including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash” and “Dream Lover.”

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Aug. 17–22, 2027

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB centers on legendary singer Omara Portuondo and the music that brought international attention to Cuban artists. The production explores themes of memory, artistry and second chances.

SPECIAL BROADWAY ADD-ONS

MAMMA MIA!

Mar. 2–7, 2027

Set on a Greek island, MAMMA MIA! features the music of ABBA in a story about a bride-to-be searching for her father.

DISNEY'S THE LION KING

May 19–30, 2027

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, DISNEY'S THE LION KING features direction by Julie Taymor and music by Elton John and Tim Rice.