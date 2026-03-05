ESPERANZA RISING is Now Playing at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The inspiring, award-winning book “Esperanza Rising” comes to life on stage at Children's Theatre of Charlotte starting Sat., Feb. 28, 2026. The historical fiction by Pam Muñoz Ryan was adapted for the stage by Alvaro Saar Rios with original music and songs by Dinorah Márquez. The production had its world premiere at First Stage in Milwaukee in 2025, and now Charlotte audiences can experience this powerful story performed by local Latine artists.

“When I completed my undergraduate degree, I was younger than many of the actors in this production. At the time, there were very few professional opportunities in the United States to audition for work that centered on Latine stories and experiences,” said Director Alicia Tafoya. “Over the years, I have worked alongside many talented artists of color to advocate for greater representation and visibility in our field. This production feels deeply personal — not only as a story of resilience and hope, but as a reflection of that long journey. In many ways, it represents the fruit of that labor.”

The show features seven professional Latine actors, including a 16-year-old student from Northwest School of the Arts making her Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Mainstage debut. “My focus will always be theatre,” says Actor Lucca Amortegui, an alumna of the inaugural pre-college cohort at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City. Amortegui has already performed at several theatres across Charlotte and now leads the company as Esperanza in this production.

On stage, Esperanza's story is told by two storytellers alongside an ensemble of actors. She and her mother flee their privileged life in Mexico for California when tragedy strikes. There, they must rebuild and discover hope in a new land during the Great Depression.

“Like Esperanza and her family, many individuals in immigrant and marginalized communities continue to rise in the face of adversity, striving to build stability, opportunity, and a better future for the next generation,” says Director Alicia Tafoya. “This story reminds us that resilience and hope are not confined to one era; they are enduring human experiences.”

Tafoya hopes that families leave the show feeling encouraged to truly listen to younger people. “Our youth are thoughtful, perceptive, and deeply aware of the world around them. They often carry bold dreams for a more compassionate and equitable future.”

Join Children's Theatre of Charlotte for “Esperanza Rising,” running Feb. 28 to Mar. 15 at the Wells Fargo Playhouse at Children's Theatre of Charlotte at ImaginOn.