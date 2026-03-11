Theatre Charlotte Will Present GOD OF CARNAGE This March

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Charlotte invites audiences to buckle up for an evening of razor-sharp wit and escalating chaos with God of Carnage, Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning dark comedy. This fast-paced production delivers a hilarious and biting look at civility gone wrong.

When two sets of parents meet to calmly discuss a playground altercation between their sons, the conversation begins with polite diplomacy - and quickly spirals into comic mayhem. What unfolds is an explosive clash of egos, ideals, and carefully curated appearances.

Director Brian Lafontaine is thrilled to bring the acclaimed play to Theatre Charlotte audiences. He describes the show as "a dark comedy that peels back the polished layers of grown-up behavior to reveal the hilarious chaos underneath." Lafontaine also shares his personal connection to the piece: "I was fortunate enough to see the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production...and I had the great pleasure of being in a production in 2013. This show is a workout, and worth every moment."

Lafontaine's cast of four includes: Jenn Grabenstetter as Veronica Novak, Brandon Samples as Michael Novak, Aimee Thomas as Annette Raleigh, and Paul Riley as Alan Raleigh.

With four powerhouse performers sharing the stage in real time, God of Carnage unfolds in a single setting with no intermission, heightening both the tension and the comedy as alliances shift and tempers flare.

Smart, provocative, and outrageously funny, God of Carnage asks audiences to consider just how thin the veneer of civility really is.

God of Carnage runs March 20 - April 5.