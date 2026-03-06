THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Comes to Matthews Playhouse This Spring

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present the next mainstage production in our 30th Season lineup, The Velveteen Rabbit. This story is based on the book of the same name, a timeless children's classic that has captured the hearts of audiences for generations. Performing on stage from April 24 through May 3, 2026, on the Fullwood Auditorium Stage.

This heartwarming story follows the journey of a toy rabbit who longs to become "real" through the power of love and imagination. With themes of friendship, resilience, and the transformative nature of love, this enchanting tale continues to resonate with people of all ages.

Adapted by Scott Davidson, based on the book written by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit is in exceptional hands, being directed by Jill Bloede. You might recognize Jill's work from the Matthews Playhouse productions of “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “Young Frankenstein,” and recently on the Charlotte theatre scene, where she directed “Murder on the Orient Express” (Theatre Charlotte) and “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat” (BAC).