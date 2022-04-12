Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award To Be Presented To Shen Wei

The American Dance Festival (ADF) will present the 2022 Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award for lifetime achievement to acclaimed choreographer and artist Shen Wei. Established in 1981 by Samuel H. Scripps, the annual award honors choreographers who have dedicated their lives and talent to the creation of modern dance.

Shen Wei will be in residence at ADF during the 2022 season working on his latest ADF commission set on ADF students through the Footprints program. ADF Director Emeritus Charles L. Reinhart will present the $50,000 award in a brief ceremony on Saturday, July 16th at 7:00pm, prior to the Footprints performance in Reynolds Industries Theater.

"Shen Wei is one of the most innovative choreographers of the 21st century. His original movement, fusing eastern and western traditions combined with his exquisite costume and set designs, create life-size visual feasts that transport and thrill audiences. We are so pleased to present him with this award and to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the founding of his company at ADF, Shen Wei Dance Arts," stated ADF Executive Director Jodee Nimerichter.