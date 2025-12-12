Review: QUEEN CITY ARTS FESTIVAL, INC. at Mint Museum

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The arts continue to thrive on “firsts”—innovation, creativity, and imagination that defy expectations and expand horizons. I had the distinct pleasure of attending a groundbreaking event: the very first African American Professional Readers’ Series Festival in Charlotte, NC, known as the Queen City Arts Festival. Curated by Allen Craig Harris and hosted by Lawrence Floyd, the festival took place at the intimate Mint Museum located at 2730 Randolph Road.

This interactive celebration showcased six powerful and compelling one-act original excerpts, many of which are still in development. Each piece offered a unique perspective, strong storytelling, and dynamic performances.

1. “Quartet” – Written by Damien Sullivan

A lighthearted and relatable story of a young man determined to win the attention of a woman on the subway—only to face obstacle after obstacle. The push-and-pull of flirtation creates a charming emotional rollercoaster filled with humor and sincerity.

Cast: Matthew Notice, Michaela McKie, Corlis Hayes, Kenyatt Godbolt

2. “Redd Foxx – The Last Thing He Heard Was the Laughter” – Written by Gil Tucker

Gil Tucker delivers a stunning portrayal of the legendary comedian Redd Foxx. With his raspy voice and sharp comedic timing, Tucker channels the spirit of the iconic star who rose to fame through Sanford & Son, yet tragically faced financial ruin near the end of his life. This piece captures Foxx in his final days—ill, broke, but eager for one last comedic set to shine.

Cast: Gil Tucker, Jonovan Adams, Deak J., Irene Greene

3. “All Things” – Written by Michelle Smith Fisher

A moving and emotional narrative about a woman battling terminal cancer and her daughter’s struggle to accept the inevitable. This one-act explores the contrasting perspectives between religion and medicine, spotlighting how differently each approaches healing, deliverance, and hope.

Cast: Michaela McKie, Corlis Hayes, Angela Ray, Leon Pridgen, K. Sidney Bronson

4. “Brothers BBQ” – Written by Ray High & Lawrence Floyd

A captivating tale of alienation of affection, misplaced loyalty, and the complexities of a heated love triangle. Sparks fly as relationships are tested and motivations collide.

Cast: Carla Simpson, Gil Tucker, Corlis Hayes, K. Sidney Bronson

5. “Patchwork” – Written by Carol Wilson Mack | Directed by Allen Craig Harris

A group of women gather to create a quilt, but the fabric of their stories is far more textured than the cloth before them. Secrets surface—particularly from a former inmate who murdered two husbands—sparking conflict among the group. Thankfully, the host’s husband steps in with a humorous food-related solution (pea or pie!) to restore calm.

Cast: Arischa Conner, Chris Turner, Tulanee Edwards, Jacqueline Turner, Tamie Carson, Joanne Cook-Harris, Wanda Dupree, Kenyatt Godbolt

6. “Greenwood” – Written by Coolidge Harris, II

A fictionalized story set the night before the real-life Tulsa Race Massacre, this powerful piece centers on residents of a boarding house, including Lucille, who suffers from a condition preventing her from going outside during the day. A complicated love affair unfolds alongside the presence of a landowner with a mysterious past. The boarding house chef anchors the group through food and steadying wisdom.

Cast: Angela Ray, Carla Simpson, Gil Tucker, K. Sidney Bronson, Jonovan Adams, Deak J., Michaela McKie

A Triumph for the Arts:

This inaugural festival was a resounding success—a vibrant gathering of storytellers, actors, and creatives from near and far. Some audience members traveled from as far as Tennessee, Florida, and New York to witness this cultural moment. The event was a strong representation of the transformative power of the arts and the importance of creating platforms for Black playwrights and performers.

Kudos to Allen Craig Harris, Department Head and Dramatic Reading Coordinator for the Queen City Arts Festival, Inc., for curating such a rich and meaningful experience.

I eagerly look forward to next year’s festival and the continued elevation of artistic voices in the Queen City.

