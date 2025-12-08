Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Greenroom Community Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alexander McDonald Villarreal
- ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
16%
Brooke McCarthy
- HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT
- Charlotte's Off Broadway
12%
Anne Lambert
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
11%
Rob Taylor
- ONE MAN SHOW
- Camel City Playhouse
10%
Hank West
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
9%
rob taylor
- SCOTLAND
- Camel City Theatre
8%
Tommy Foster
- ME 2
- The Long Room
7%
Artists of AVLMT
- LOVE HEALS
- Asheville Musical Theatre
7%
Rob Taylor
- VAUDEVILLE FROLIC
- Camel City Playhouse
7%
Iris DeWitt
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
6%
carl jones
- AINT I A WOMAN
- cycle bar
4%
Jonathan Wallace
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
3%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Claire Depaoli
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Katie Jo Icenhower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
7%
Mekisha Rivers
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Amanda Diorio
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
6%
Juniper Dickens
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
6%
Brian Jones
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
6%
John C.Wilson & Mary Isom
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Dallas McKinney
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
5%
Angie Dolan
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
5%
Sam Stowe
- PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%
Tod Kubo
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
4%
Shay Yara
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Amy McCleary
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%
Isabel Gonzalez
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
4%
Lily Bodnar
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
3%
Matilyn Hull
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%
Gina Clarke
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Erin Leigh Knowles
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Carrie Plew
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Creative Greensboro
2%
Sharlie Duncan
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Vanessa Davis
- FIRST DATE
- Fort Mill Community Playhouse
2%
Rebecca White
- MIRACLE ON 31ST STREET
- Old Courthouse Theatre
2%
Katie Muckenfuss
- COMPANY
- Kernersville Little Theatre
2%
Jonathan Van Dyke
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Renee Welsh Noel
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Harris
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
11%
Lauren Parker & Marie Novak
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Andy Lominac
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERROS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
8%
Amanda McLoughlin
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
6%
Tara Raczenski
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
6%
Mykie Upchurch
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Eric Gagliardo
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY
- High Point Community Theatre
4%
Daisy Neske
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Marie Novak
- CABARET
- Little theater of Gastonia
3%
Rachel Engstrom
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
3%
Matt McKinney
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
3%
Daisy Neske
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
3%
Beth Killian
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Freddie Harward
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%
Beck Jones
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Beth Killian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Brittany Price
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Emma Lee Kurts
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Sarah Kate Padraza and Gabriel Beech
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Beck Jones
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Daisy Neske
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Jordan McKenzie Deese
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Sarah Gross
- CABARET
- Old courthouse theatre
2%
Tara Radcinski
- PERSUADED
- Pinwheel Productions
1%
Beck Jones
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
13%OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
12%THE NUTCRACKER:A CHILDREN’S BALLET
- Lincoln cultural center
12%ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
12%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
10%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
8%THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
7%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%COMPANY
- Kernersville Little Theatre
4%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Piedmont opera
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher Donoghue
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Ashleigh B. Curry
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Lauren Parker
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Chad Edwards
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
6%
Jamie Lawson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Theatre Alliance
5%
Allison Andrews
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%
Autumn Bolton & Erika Danielle
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Nicole DePietro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
3%
Tod Kubo
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Candice Dickinson
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- HART Theatre
3%
Katie Jo Icenhower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Dallas McKinney
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
3%
Carly McMinn
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Thao Nyguen
- SISTER ACT
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Jessica Forwerck
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Amy McCleary
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Courtney Lowe
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
2%
Tiffany Christian
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Ana Carnes
- CINDERELLA
- Lincoln theatre guild
2%
Scott Daniel
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Tyler Baucom
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Joanna Underwood
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Gabriel Beech
- SONG FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Breanna Saurez
- ZOMBIE PROM
- Piedmont Players
2%
Rowan Bishop
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
John David Brown III
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
10%
Christopher Donoghue
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Lauren Parker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Autumn Bolton & Becca DeGregory
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
6%
Bryan Rife
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
6%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
6%
John C. Wilson
- THE GIN GAME
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Phil Powell
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Erin McCarson
- THE CAKE
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
4%
Tomeka Allen
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
David Bricquet
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Jess Forwerck
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Tatum Terry
- THE HOT WING KING
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Dalton Isaac
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Lily Oden
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Dakota Mann
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Philip Powell
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Jason Roland
- THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Bill Morgan
- MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON’S
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Joey Upper
- HAMLET
- Shared Radiance
2%
Heather Wilson-Bowlby
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
1%
Dakota Mann
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
1%
Rob Taylor
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Dalton Isaac
- MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
1%
Jill Bloede
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Belmont Abbey College
1%Best Ensemble THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%1776
- Belmont Abbey College
8%CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
5%OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
4%PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%LITTLE SHOW OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Uwharrie Players
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%A CHORUS LINE
- The Lotus Project
2%THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Queens University
2%CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Stanton
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
11%
Danielle Comeau
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
9%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
6%
Suzanne Vaughan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Jason Irons
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
5%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theatre Charlotte
4%
Pete DeGregory
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Bill West-Davis
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%
Kodi Yara
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%
Rod Oden
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Hickory Community theater
3%
Jason Williams
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Abby Auman
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Abby Auman
- MISERY
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Emily Stanton
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
2%
Jason Irons
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Zach Holditch
- THE CIVIL WAR
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
2%
Suzanne Vaughn
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Carol Sigmon
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Juan Leon
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%
Bill West-Davis
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Mike Wood
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Jennifer O'Kelly
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
1%
Latrice Negron
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
1%
Chris Barcroft
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heaven Watson-Weary
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
12%
Gabriel Beech and Michael Sisk
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
11%
Jim Eddings
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
10%
Dan Dodson
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
8%
Joel Fingerhut
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
John Crawley
- INTO THE WOODS
- Asheville Community Theatre
5%
Michael Sisk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
5%
Chris Tilley
- AVENUE Q
- Camel City Playhouse
4%
Michael Sisk
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%
Lindsey Schroeder
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
4%
Peter Leo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
4%
Brooke Bell
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
4%
Bo Garrard
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%
Bo Garrard
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Christy Elkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Summerfield Stage Company
3%
Jeff Hartman
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community theater
2%
Vicki Harvell
- FIRST DATE
- Fort Mill Community Playhouse
2%
Justin Smith
- SWEENEY TODD
- Queens university
2%
Pam Farnsworth
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Pam Farnsworth
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Hickory Community theater
2%
Michael Sisk
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%Best Musical 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
7%THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Queens University
3%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln theatre guild
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
3%NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
2%THE BODYGAURD
- Piedmont Players Theater
2%ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
2%THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Uwharrie Players
2%MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
22%SEX, LIES, AND A SYCAMORE TREE
- Charlotte's Off Broadway
13%NUNS OF CAMELOT
- Camel City Playhouse
12%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
12%MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
10%ELECTRIDAD
- Three Bone Theatre
8%LEMURIA
- Creative Greensboro
8%DEATH COMES TO PLAY
- The Sublime Theatre and Press
7%A MAMA JALLOH STEW
- Camel City Playhouse
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Ethan McEntire
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
8%
Patrick Stepp
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%
Gray Smith
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Nathan Sebens
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem
4%
Aniyah Blair-Young
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%
Grace Carmody
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Andrew Turnbull
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
2%
Candice Dickinson
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%
Antonella Psocik
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Chris Cannon
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Autumn Eudy
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Emily Bowling
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Ash Wirth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Mars Mignon
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
JJ Monteleone
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Ashley West Davis
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Zoe Zelonky
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Abigail Gordiany
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Tyler Poplin
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Destiny Wolf
- VIOLET
- Theatre Charlotte
2%
Elizabeth DeVault
- INTO THE WOODS
- Asheville Community Theater
1%
Christina Aderholdt
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
1%
Martha Merritt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
1%
Heaven Watson Weary
- HAIRPSRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
1%
Dontavious D. Harris
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ethan McEntire
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
8%
Ashley Brayton
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
6%
Christian Underwood
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
5%
Mark Walek
- THE GREAT EASTER EGG HUNT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%
Erika Danielle
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Adam Peal
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
3%
Mike Wirth
- PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln theatre guild
3%
Tyler Poplin
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Alan Steele
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Montford Parkplayers
3%
Kathleen Niemann
- THE CAKE
- HART Theatre
3%
Isaac Hampton
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Wilson Mericle
- SORDID LIVES
- High Point Community Theatre
2%
Matthew Lasalle
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
2%
Jake Ensey
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Aubrey Kowalski
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Guy Winker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
David Merritt Jr.
- HAMLET
- Shared Radiance
2%
David Bricquet
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
2%
Quinn Terry
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Ann Breitbach
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Christopher Cohen
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Elize Rodriguez
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Emily Emerson
- 5 TIMES IN ONE NIGHT
- Spirit Gum Theatre
1%
Steve Forster
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
1%
Tanisha Watkins
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
1%Best Play TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
8%CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
6%THE GIN GAME
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
4%SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%THE CAKE
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
4%RUMORS
- Lee Street Theatre
3%MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%THE HUMANS
- Davidson Community Players
3%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Belmont Abbey College
3%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- piedmont players theater
3%THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Camel City Playhouse
2%YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%THE MOORS
- Just Two Guys Productions
2%THE HOT WING KING
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- HART Theatre
2%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Shakespeare & Friends
2%FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem
2%Best Production of an Opera MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Piedmont Opera
51%AFRICAN QUEENS
- Piedmont Opera
33%PAGLIACCI
- Piedmont Opera
16%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
10%
Lauren Parker & Ethan Parker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
9%
Philip Powell & This Robot Dreams
- MORIARTY
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
7%
Bill Kimrey
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dilworth Players
4%
Michael Shelton
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
4%
Chris Timmons
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
4%
Nicole DePietro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%
Drew Strezpek
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
This Robot Dreams
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Fatima V. Njie
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Tom Bastek
- THE MOUSETRAP
- HART Theatre
3%
Matt Lowe
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%
Chip Decker
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Dakota Mann
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%
Eric Seale
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
3%
Ruth Anne Harris
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Tom Bastek
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%
Tom Bastek
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Bess Park
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Christopher Cohen/Rob Taylor
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Gabriel Beech, Matt Padraza, and Jamie Perrera
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Brian J. Rassler
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Matt and Rachael Morris
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
2%
Jeff Weber/Weber Scenic
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Rebekkah Meixner-Hanks
- THE COTTAGE
- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Parker
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
14%
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
12%
Shane Young
- MORIARTY
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
9%
Blake Upchurch
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
8%
Jeremy Engel
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%
Aaron Ybarra
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
7%
Christian Underwood
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
6%
Chris Stonnell & Steve Harper
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
5%
Montavius Blocker and Carly McMinn
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
5%
Rob Taylor/Peter Wilson
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
4%
Dalton Isaac
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
3%
Bo Garrard
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Bo Garrard
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Dan Beckmann
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Matt Padraza
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
3%
Dakota Mann
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Bo Garrard
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Logan Carter
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Bo Garrard
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Megan Shotwell
- THE COTTAGE
- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre
1%
Logan Carter
- THE THIN PLACE
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashley West-Davis
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
9%
Becky Layman
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Amber Engel
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%
Ethan McEntire
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
4%
Alex Manley
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
4%
Daniel Becker
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
David McDonald
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Vance Riley
- DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
3%
Dontavious Harris
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Lucien Hinton
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Annie Williams
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Ash Wirth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln theatre guild
2%
Erica Taylor
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Clayton Morgan
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Leslie Roberts
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Brandon Jordan
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Seth Yarman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Al Dollar
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Gio Bernard
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
2%
Brad Call
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Erin McCarson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre
2%
Alexis Bowman
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Heaven Watson-Weary
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Naimah Coleman
- ANYTHING GOES
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Meredith Mendenhall
- CINDERELLA
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Andrew Achter
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Alex Brooks
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Derrick T. Harley
- YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Greyson Helms
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Joe Farmer
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Alexander McDonald Villareal
- DEATH COMES TO PLAY
- The Sublime Theatre and Press
3%
Will Taylor
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
3%
Kevin Burke
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
3%
Tanisha Watkins
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
3%
Reed Conley
- PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Sarah Thompson
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Blake Lundy
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
2%
Kelsey Garber
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
2%
Kady Tilly
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Destiny Wolf
- MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Davidson Community Players
2%
Andrew Hatley
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
2%
Jude Novak
- PUFFS
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Branden Nufher
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Anaiah Jones
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Steve Forster
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%
Amir Cooper
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Scott Major
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Shanna Kounas
- MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Ethan Fite
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Paisley Rocco
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
14%PUFFS
- Little Theater of Gastonia
13%BEETLEJUICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
10%MATILDA
- The Green Room Theatre
10%YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- The Green Room Theatre
6%ZOMBIE PROM
- Piedmont Players Theatre
6%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
5%CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
5%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Central Piedmont Community College
5%WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
4%THE STINKY CHEESE MAN
- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre
3%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- matthews Playhouse
3%JUNGLE BOOK
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%THE ADVENTURES OF FROG AND TOAD
- Uwharrie Players
2%LA GUITARRISTA
- Lenoir-Rhyne University Playmakers
1%I PROMISE
- Spring Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Greenroom Community Theatre
13%
Little Theater of Gastonia
12%
Little Theatre of Winston Salem
9%
Belmont Abbey College
8%
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Lincoln Theatre Guild
5%
HART Theatre
5%
RAH! Theatre
4%
Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Theatre Charlotte
3%
High Point Community Theatre
3%
Montford Park Players
2%
Matthews playhouse
2%
Camel City Playhouse
2%
Just 2 Guys
2%
Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Theatre Statesville
2%
piedmont players theater
1%
Central Piedmont Community College
1%
Creative Greensboro
1%
spirit gum theatre
1%
Hendersonville Theatre
1%
Old Courthouse Theatre
1%
Post Mortem Players
1%