Flat Rock Playhouse Receives $20,000 Grant to Boost Henderson County's Stay and Play Program  

This grant will underwrite hundreds of complimentary tickets to support a Stay and Play Program, which benefits both local accommodations and visitors to Henderson County

By: Nov. 17, 2025
Flat Rock Playhouse has been awarded a generous grant of $20,000 from the Henderson  County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. This grant will underwrite hundreds of complimentary tickets to support a Stay and Play Program, which benefits both local accommodations and visitors to Henderson County.  

The Stay and Play Program is designed to enhance the visitor experience and stimulate the local  economy by underwriting tickets to lodging establishments. These tickets will be distributed to  participating lodgings in Henderson County, providing a unique incentive for guests to stay  overnight in the area. By attending Flat Rock Playhouse productions, visitors not only enjoy top-tier  theatrical performances but also contribute to the vibrancy of our local businesses, from dining and  shopping to exploring other regional attractions.  

“We are excited and grateful for this support from the Henderson County Tourism Development  Authority,” said Sam Yaeger Goodrum, Managing Director at Flat Rock Playhouse. “This opportunity  reinforces our commitment to the community and strengthens our partnership with local lodging  facilities. It's a wonderful opportunity for guests to experience the charm and hospitality of  Henderson County.”  

Among the lodgings benefiting from this initiative are The Waverly Inn, Echo Mountain Inn, and The  Henderson Inn, along with many other valued local accommodations. If you are a lodging facility  interested in participating, please contact the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or at  info@flatrockplayhouse.org




