Flat Rock Playhouse Receives $20,000 Grant to Boost Henderson County's Stay and Play Program  

Flat Rock Playhouse has been awarded a generous grant of $20,000 from the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. This grant will underwrite hundreds of complimentary tickets to support a Stay and Play Program, which benefits both local accommodations and visitors to Henderson County.

The Stay and Play Program is designed to enhance the visitor experience and stimulate the local economy by underwriting tickets to lodging establishments. These tickets will be distributed to participating lodgings in Henderson County, providing a unique incentive for guests to stay overnight in the area. By attending Flat Rock Playhouse productions, visitors not only enjoy top-tier theatrical performances but also contribute to the vibrancy of our local businesses, from dining and shopping to exploring other regional attractions.

“We are excited and grateful for this support from the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority,” said Sam Yaeger Goodrum, Managing Director at Flat Rock Playhouse. “This opportunity reinforces our commitment to the community and strengthens our partnership with local lodging facilities. It's a wonderful opportunity for guests to experience the charm and hospitality of Henderson County.”

Among the lodgings benefiting from this initiative are The Waverly Inn, Echo Mountain Inn, and The Henderson Inn, along with many other valued local accommodations. If you are a lodging facility interested in participating, please contact the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or at info@flatrockplayhouse.org.