Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Belk Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“The Hills Are Alive With The Sound Of Music…” The iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, based on the true story of the von Trapp family—and their spirited governess, Maria Rainer (Cayleigh Capaldi) —has returned to the stage on a national tour, bringing melodious-filled performances to the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Belk Theatre.

From the moment the overture began, this enchanting musical swept me back to childhood memories: sitting on my family’s couch, gathered with “a few of my favorite friends,” eagerly singing along as Julie Andrews (the original governess) gleefully filled our tiny “black and white’ television screen. Watching The Sound of Music performed live on stage, in full color, was like revisiting a beloved treasure through fresh eyes. Maria is as captivating as the original governess.

The musical follows the journey of the lively and unconventional postulant, Maria Rainer, whose free-spirited nature has raised eyebrows at the abbey. Determining that Maria may need time away, Mother Abbess (Christiane Noll) sends her to serve as governess to the seven children of Captain Georg von Trapp (Kevin Earley), a widower who runs his household with a strict military regiment—whistle included. He had twelve previous governess who all quit. Little does ‘The Captain” know…this new governess is about to change his entire world.

I love so many different components of this production. I rarely devote extensive space in a review to set design, it’s usually a quick mention. However, this set and designer is worthy of its own ovation. Douglas W. Schmidt’s scenic design was exquisite—rich, detailed, and visually stunning. From the breathtaking backdrop of snow-capped Austrian hills to the lavish von Trapp mansion complete with a glistening chandelier and an elegant outside terrace…every scene was visually appealing. Even the simple color wheel backdropping the monastery added a religious feel of a stained-glass window.

Of course, the heart of The Sound of Music is its unforgettable score. My seatmates and I were belting out tunes from the opening measures, as if we were six-year-old girls re-living the magic of our first viewing.

Who could resist:

My Favorite Things: “Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens. Brown paper packages tied up with strings. These are a few of my favorite things.”

And everybody knows:

Do Re Mi: DO - A deer, a female deer. RE – A drop of golden sun. MI – A name I call myself. FAR – A long, long way to run. SO – A needle pulling thread. LA – A note to follow SO. TI – A drink with jam and bread. That would bring us back to DO…

These timeless songs have become woven into American culture, and hearing them performed live was pure delight. I’m convinced I could sing the entire soundtrack.

Undoubtedly, the true stars of The Sound Of Music are the adorable von Trapp children: Their talent, discipline, and charm lit up the stage and evoked a beautiful sense of nostalgia.

Each performer displayed remarkable stage presence, and together they recreated that beloved family dynamic audiences experienced in the film.

The Sound Of Music isn’t just a musical, it also packs a powerful message. The messages of courage, conviction, and the right to choose one’s own path resonates powerfully in it. As the saying goes, “All is fair in love and war” and this musical captured both with poignancy.

The Love Story: Captain von Trapp and Maria fall deeply in love, giving the children a new mother and restoring warmth to a grieving household.

The War: Captain von Trapp fiercely opposes Nazism and the annexation of Austria. When the German army attempts to force him into service, the family escapes over the mountains to Switzerland, choosing freedom of choice over captivity.

One of the things I love most about this production is how family-friendly it is. The audience was filled with parents, grandparents, teenagers, and—best of all—children whose eyes sparkled with wonder. The theater was overflowing with families sharing a timeless story together. I’m so glad I was a part of remaking history.

Kevin Earley (Captain Georg von Trapp) and Cayleigh Capaldi (Maria Rainer) inThe Sound of Music. Photo Courtesy Of Jeremy Daniel

Click The Link For Ticket Information For The Sound Of Music: https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events

Reader Reviews

Need more Charlotte Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...