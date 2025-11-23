RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Running at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This holiday season, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte invites families to rediscover a timeless tradition with its brand-new production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, based on the 1964 Rankin/Bass animated television special that has charmed generations. Featuring all the characters audiences love — Rudolph, Hermey, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, the Misfit Toys, and even the towering Bumble. This fully-realized musical adaptation brings the stop-motion classic to life on stage like never before. The show runs November 22 through December 23.

The musical features 18 songs by Johnny Marks with arrangements by Timothy Splain, orchestrations by William C. White, and a script adaptation by Robert Penola. Families can look forward to signature favorites including “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “We’re a Couple of Misfits,” and the iconic title song, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The production features a company of 19 performers, including eight adult actors and 11 youth actors. Youth performer Tilly McDaniel stars as Rudolph, leading audiences on the reindeer’s journey from misfit to hero.

Scenic Designer Anita Tripathi has crafted the largest set of her career, an oversized world designed to make the characters appear even smaller — mirroring the charm and whimsy of the original Rankin/Bass aesthetic. Swirls, snowflake motifs, and a palette of icy whites and pale hues create a frosted North Pole backdrop. David Fillmore’s lighting design transforms each scene into moments of shimmering holiday magic. The marquee sign welcomes audiences with more than 500 hand-placed fiber-optic lights. The scale of the sign is so large that 81 separate filaments are dedicated solely to the glowing “O” in Rudolph.

Costume Designer Kahei Shum McRae brings beloved characters to life with handcrafted detail, blending nostalgia with fully-realized textures and warmth. Many costumes include exposed blanket stitches, felted materials, and swirling motifs that echo the set. Reindeer characters — including Clarice, Fireball, Donner, and Rudolph — feature handcrafted hoods fitted to each actor, complete with hand-sewn ears and custom 3D-printed noses. Much of the patterning and construction was completed in-house.

Sound Designer Benjamin G. Stickles individually mixes actors’ voices with the rich musical score, creating layered soundscapes that transport audiences from Santa’s bustling workshop to the blustery Snow Pass.

Many of the story’s most beloved larger-than-life figures return in bold new ways. Sam the Snowman clocks in at an impressive 158 inches in circumference, while Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster is a puppet that stands 12 feet tall. The cast also manipulates life-sized puppets inspired by the Misfit Toys, including Cowboy on an Ostrich, Spotted Elephant, and the ever-exasperated Charlie-in-the-Box.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer marks the first show Children’s Theatre of Charlotte has built from the ground up for the holidays in nearly a decade. Under the direction of Christopher Parks, creator of “Journey to Oz” and playwright of “The Invisible Boy,” the production team includes Choreographer Jennifer Poarch and Music Director Matt Primm, who together bring this nostalgic tale to life with heart, humor, and a touch of North Pole magic… including (spoiler alert) Rudolph taking flight.

With a run time of 60 minutes, the production is perfect for families seeking a festive outing this season. This retelling will delight audiences of all ages and continues Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s long tradition of creating memorable holiday experiences for the community.

Actors Tilly McDaniel (Rudolph) and Vance Riley (Hermey) will perform the duet “We’re a Couple of Misfits” during the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, introduced by Brandon J. Johns (Sam the Snowman). This marks the Theatre’s first parade appearance since before the pandemic, where they performed “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.

Photo credit: John Merrick