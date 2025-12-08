Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters and More Join MERLEFEST 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has added Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Rose, The Castellows, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and more to its 2026 lineup. Taking place April 23-26 on the campus of Wilkes Community College, the annual celebration of North Carolina music legends, Doc and Merle Watson, is set to showcase some of today's leading voices, including previously announced headliners Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Old Crow Medicine Show, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Blackberry Smoke, plus newcomers The Jack Wharff Band, Blue Highway, Fireside Collective, and over twenty additions. View the complete 2026 lineup below.

In 2026, Old Crow Medicine Show will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their quintessential album, Big Iron World. To mark this milestone, the band will perform the albums Big Iron World and its predecessor O.C.M.S. in full Friday night on MerleFest's legendary Watson Stage –– a meaningful homecoming to the festival that helped propel their early ascent.

Returning to the MerleFest experience in 2026 is the beloved Saturday night Late Night Jam –– this year hosted by Old Crow Medicine Show and featuring a growing list of guest collaborators including Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr and AJ Lee & Blue Summit. Stay tuned for more guest announcements coming soon.

“The Late Night Jam is a long standing, must-see event at MerleFest, and we couldn't think of a better host than Ketch and Old Crow Medicine Show to act as our ring leaders this year,” said Lindsay Craven, MerleFest Artist Relations Manager. “Old Crow's and MerleFest's history are so intertwined over the last 26 years, since Doc found them busking in downtown Boone in 2000, to now when they're headlining the Watson Stage. Ketch and the boys never fail to put on a rowdy, foot-stomping show –– and with the help of some very talented friends, they'll bring that fun energy and collaborative jam spirit to this exciting event.” Tickets for the highly anticipated Late Night Jam with Old Crow Medicine Show and Friends are on sale now.

MerleFest 2026 welcomes Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Old Crow Medicine Show, Charles Wesley Godwin, Blackberry Smoke, Molly Tuttle, Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters, Joy Oladokun, Ketch Secor, Maggie Rose, Sam Bush, The Jerry Douglas Band, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band, The Castellows, The Creekers, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Jack Wharff Band, Sister Sadie, Jake Shimabukuro, Lamont Landers, Hogslop String Band, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, The Waybacks, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Fireside Collective, Blue Highway, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Trey Hensley, Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Liam St. John, Melissa Carper, The Wilder Blue, Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, The Band Loula, Broken Compass Bluegrass, Amelia Day, Andy May, B. Townes, Banknotes, Carbon Harry, Carol Rifkin, Carolina Detour, Cathy & Marcy's Old Time Coalition, Charles Welch, Compton & Newberry, Corey Harris, Denim & Plaid, DownRiver Collective, DUG, Eleanor Ellis, Flattop, Full Steam Bluegrass Band, Gravity Check Juggling, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Ken Crouse, The Knackered Ramblers, Laura Boosinger, Leon Timbo & The Family Band, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, Mo-Grass, Myles Gee, Nick Wade, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Reid West, Roy Book Binder, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Shelby Means, Smitty & The Jumpstarters, T. Michael Coleman, Tony Williamson, Valley Flower, Wayne Henderson, West Texas Exiles, Wyatt Ellis, and Zoe & Cloyd.

