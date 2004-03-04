Western Piedmont Symphony to Present FOOTHILLS POPS: THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Western Piedmont Symphony will present FOOTHILLS POPS: THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. This festive holiday spectacular invites audiences of all ages to celebrate the season with an evening of joyful music, dazzling performances, and heartwarming tradition.

Music Director Matthew Troy and the Western Piedmont Symphony lead a high-energy program filled with beloved holiday classics and symphonic favorites from A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frozen, Sleigh Ride, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and more. From nostalgic melodies to bold, electrifying arrangements, this concert blends the magic of the holidays with the power and excitement of a full symphony orchestra in a way that promises to delight both longtime fans and first-time concertgoers.

FOOTHILLS POPS: THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS has quickly become one of the region's favorite holiday traditions, bringing together families, friends, and the community for a night of seasonal wonder. With festive music, surprise moments, and the warm spirit of the season, this joyful celebration offers the perfect way to welcome the holidays and create memories to last throughout the year.

This year's celebration features exciting guest appearances that add even more magic to the evening. Audiences will enjoy the electrifying talent of guitarist Matt Sickels, whose dynamic performances bring a fresh energy to holiday favorites. Beloved performer Captain Jim Is Magic returns to the stage as Drosselmeyer, Master Magician, weaving wonder and surprise throughout the program. And of course, no holiday concert would be complete without a visit from Santa, who will make a special appearance to delight audiences of every age.

Music Director Matthew Troy emphasizes the blend of timeless and fresh seasonal music, noting, "This year's program brings together a wonderful mix of Christmas music, old and new, showcased by our exceptional musicians and unforgettable guest performers. You'll hear familiar holiday favorites alongside selections from The Nutcracker, and the high-energy spirit of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. It's a concert full of warmth, joy, and sparkle."

Western Piedmont Symphony's FOOTHILLS POPS concert series is sponsored by the Broyhill Family Foundation and the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, with additional support from Arts Culture Catawba and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

FOOTHILLS POPS tickets are $33-$58 for adults. Student tickets are $10 with a valid ID. (Students can purchase $10 tickets in section B only when accompanied by an adult who also buys a ticket in the same section. Students may also buy individual $10 tickets in section C without requiring an additional adult ticket purchase.) Families can also enjoy extra savings with the returning Family 4-Pack special in Section B Regular seating - four tickets (2 adults, 2 students) for $96, a 4-for-3 value that brings everyone to the music for less.