Servant Stage Presents THE CIVIL WAR in Concert

Servant Stage will bring a virtual production of the Broadway musical The Civil War to the community. This thrilling dramatic theatrical concert draws on letters, diaries, firsthand accounts, and the words of Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Walt Whitman to put a human face on the greatest tragedy of American history.

"It's a show that tells the story of one of the darkest times in the history of the United States, and the themes of freedom, faith, and honor. It has a powerfully relevant message for today," says Wally Calderon, Servant Stage's artistic director. "We're so grateful to Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn Jr. and Music Theatre International for giving us special permission to create this virtual production."

The show features a cast of 28 performers and a 15-piece band led by music director Scott Williams.

While live in-person performances have been on hold, Servant Stage has been offering many virtual productions over the past year, continuing to find creative ways to share hope, inspiration, and the arts with the community. These virtual productions have received more than 300,000 views in the past year.

The show will run January 22nd to 31st and all tickets are Pay-What-You-Will, in keeping with Servant Stage's mission of accessibility for everyone. Tickets can be reserved at ServantStage.org or by calling 717-455-0255. The virtual performances can be viewed Friday, January 22nd at 7pm, Saturday, January 23rd at 3pm and 7pm, or Sunday, January 24th at 3pm. It is also available to stream on demand any time from January 24th to 31st.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County with a pay-what-you-will business model since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.