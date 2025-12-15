Review: ELF THE MUSICAL, JR. at DreamWrights

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DreamWrights presented Elf the Musical, Jr. from December 12th to the 21st under the direction of Crystal Ganong. This musical production tells the story of everyone’s favorite Elf, Buddy, as he travels to New York City to find his father. Elf captured people’s hearts in the 2003 movie staring Will Farrell. The story was adapted into a musical for Broadway in 2010 by Bob Martin (Book), Thomas Meehan (Book), Matthew Sklar (Music), and Chad Beguelin (Lyrics). Elf the Musical, Jr. is a condensed 90 minute version with a 15 minute intermission.

Buddy, played by Lily Ganong in tonight’s show, was as funny and energetic as ever. He meets his grumpy father, played by Dawn Motter, and chaos ensues all over New York City. Jovie, played by Eve Haag, was sassy, and I enjoyed her song “Never Fall in Love (with an Elf).” And of course, there is a Santa Claus, played by John Baxter, who is up to date with the latest technology fly his sleigh and keep track of his list of gifts.

The young cast includes Lily Ganong (Buddy- Red), Evie Haag (Jovie- Red), Dawn Motter (Walter-Red), Rion Nogel (Emily- Red), Josie Klunk (Michael- Red), Sadie Jarmer (Buddy- Green), Mylah Schmitt (Jovie- Green), Amy Pendergast (Walter- Green), Danielle Collison (Emily- Green), Camryn McCormick (Michael- Green), John Baxter (Santa/ Ensemble), Casper Ganong (Elf #3/Mr. Greenway/Ensemble), Lorelei Drinkut (Deb/Ensemble, Bee Kraft (Chadwick/Ensemble), Elise Clayson (Matthews/Ensemble), Bennet Crone (Charlie/Ensemble), Audrey Kveragas (Shawanda/Ensemble), Calvin Jones (Security Guard #1/Policeman #1/Ensemble), Javan Miller (Security Guard #2/Policeman #2/Ensemble), Julia Miller (Charlotte Dennon/Ensemble), Amy Kyles (Darlene Lambert/Santa’s Helper/Ensemble), Aida Otuyelu (Saleswoman/Ensemble), Ava Keller (Emma Van Brocklin/Macy’s Employee #1/Ensemble), Ellis Kraft (Fake Santa/Ensemble), Kellan Kveragas (Elf #1/Ensemble), Perry Matthai (Elf #2/Ensemble), Torrin Shrader (Elf #4/Sam/Ensemble), Clara Ericson (Elf #5/Sarah/Manager/Ensemble), and Leo Crone (Ensemble). The show is double cast with a Red and Green cast.

Elf the Musical, Jr. is a funny and heart warming story for the holiday season. I have always enjoyed Elf the movie, and this is the perfect musical companion. You can also pick up a holiday gift in the lobby from various vendors. Check out the link below to get tickets or more information.

Reader Reviews

Central Pennsylvania Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE PRODUCERS (Ephrata Performing Arts Center) 24.1% of votes 2. 13 THE MUSICAL (Hershey Area Playhouse) 15% of votes 3. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (The Pennsylvania Playhouse) 4.6% of votes Vote Now!

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...