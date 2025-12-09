 tracker
American Rock Group Collective Soul To Visit Hershey Theatre Next Spring

Hailing from Atlanta, Ga., Collective Soul celebrated their 30th anniversary last year with the release of their 12th studio album “Here To Eternity.”

By: Dec. 09, 2025
American rock group Collective Soul will perform at Hershey Theatre on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online.

With eight No. 1 hits under their belt, Collective Soul continues to both record and play together at a level of high quality. The five fiery rockers are only just getting started with the next phase of their thriving career, which has sold millions of records and wowed fans across the globe. 



