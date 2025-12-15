Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Susquehanna Stage

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Susquehanna Stage’s production of Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling is a moving and beautifully realized presentation of this beloved play, capturing both its humor and its profound emotional depth. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, the story brings audiences into the lives of a close-knit group of Southern women who gather regularly to share laughter, gossip, and unwavering support. Through everyday conversations and shared rituals, the play gently reveals how friendship and community help these women navigate life’s joys, challenges, and heartbreaks.

At the heart of the story is the bond between Shelby Eatenton, a young woman living with diabetes, and her strong-willed, deeply loving mother, M’Lynn. The narrative follows Shelby’s marriage, her risky decision to have a child despite serious medical warnings, and her eventual death from complications related to her illness. These events are handled with sensitivity and care, allowing the emotional weight of the story to unfold naturally. Under the thoughtful direction of Chris Koslosky, the production benefits from exceptional casting and a cohesive ensemble, balancing sharp comedic timing with moments of raw, honest emotion.

Vicki Schneider’s Truvy anchors the salon with warmth, charm, and an infectious energy that immediately draws the audience in. Libby Hardesty’s Annelle begins as a shy, timid young woman and gradually grows into her own strength; Hardesty sells this transformation beautifully, making Annelle’s journey both relatable and deeply affecting. Lisa Lawmaster-Hess’s Clairee provides nonstop laughs with her impeccable timing, and her fantastic chemistry and camaraderie with Robin Payne’s delightfully cranky Ouiser make the pair standout sources of comic relief throughout the production.

Libby Casey-Stauffer’s Shelby is a joy to watch, delivering a powerful performance that meets and exceeds expectations. Casey-Stauffer connects effortlessly with her cast mates and displays an impressive emotional range, particularly in her moving and authentic chemistry with Becky Groff’s M’Lynn. Groff’s performance is everything one could hope for in this iconic role, shifting seamlessly from overprotective mother to chatty salon friend. She rises to the challenge of the show’s defining final scene with a powerful emotional delivery that leaves audiences in tears, while the ensemble of remarkable women skillfully guides them back to laughter and a sense of healing.

Visually, the production is enhanced by Joel Persing’s wonderful set design, which is thoughtfully pulled forward to create a more intimate and engaging experience for audience members. This attention to detail draws the audience deeper into the salon and the lives unfolding within it. Altogether, Susquehanna Stage’s Steel Magnolias is a heartfelt, emotionally rewarding evening of theater that honors the spirit of Harling’s play while showcasing the remarkable talent of its cast and creative team.

