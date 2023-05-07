Review: LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Lady Windermere's Fan was first performed in London in 1892. This satirical comedy of manners by Oscar Wilde explores themes of morality, relationships, and gender double-standards through witty dialogue. The story of Lady Windermere takes the stage at Oyster Mill Playhouse under the direction of Michael Hosler through May 21st.

The set, music, and costumes are beautifully designed to transport the audience to a lovely home in London in 1900. The set changes are smooth. In fact, one of the most creative parts of the production is the musical interlude performed by Liz Curtis, Matthew Golden, Anne Marino, Margaret Morris, Karen McLaughlin, Bomani Sidney, and Ozzy Smith, which takes place during a large set change in the middle of Act II. The set is cleverly constructed so that it really looks like guests at Lady Windermere's party are strolling along the terrace and moving in and out of various rooms and hallways in a large house.

When the play opens, the audience meet Lady Windermere, played by Sam Speraw; Rosalie the maid, played by Bethany Malykh; and the butler Parker, played by Liz Curtis. Malykh and Curtis do a lovely job as Rosalie and Parker, infusing their characters with decorum and maintaining that air of dignity even in the midst of the chaos that often surrounds them. The Duchess of Berwick, portrayed by Anne Marino, and Lady Agatha Carlisle, portrayed by Colleen Barno also appear in the first scene as the Duchess endeavors to show her concern for Lady Windermere while indulging in her favorite thing-gossip. Marino is absolutely delightful as the Duchess, a role that highlights her perfect comedic timing, energy, and facial expressions. Barno's Lady Agatha, even though she hardly says a word, is hilarious-her demure attitude and consistently delivered "Yes, Mamma" lines are a great contrast to the over-the-top characters that fill this play.

At Lady Windermere's birthday party, the audience is introduced to a host of high society men and women including Mr. Dumby (Daniel Walmer), Lady Stutfield (Jill Jahn), Lady Plymdale (Margaret Morris), Mrs. Cowper-Cowper (Bethany Malykh), Lady Jedburgh (Karen McLaughlin), Miss Graham (Samantha Klimas), Mr. Hopper (Bomani Sidney), Lord Augustus Lorton (Murray J. Weed), and Mr. Cecil Graham (Ozzy Smith). Jahn, Morris, Malykh, McLaughlin, and Klimas move across the stage with grace and an appropriate enthusiasm for guests at a party. Their facial expressions, mannerisms, and use of fans speak volumes every time they come upon a piece of juicy gossip. Walmer and Sidney, while it was occasionally difficult to catch all of their lines, perform their roles with great energy and presence. Weed's interactions with Mrs. Erlynne (played by Aliza Bardfield) are humorous and adorable. Smith is utterly engaging as Mr. Cecil Graham. His witty, rapid-fire dialogue is expertly delivered, and his back and forth with Matthew Golden's Lord Darlington in Act II Scene 1 is one of the most enjoyable bits of dialogue in the show.

Matthew Golden's performance as Lord Darlington is captivating. His interactions with Sam Speraw's Lady Windermere are playful and passionate, and Golden embodies Lord Darlington in the cadence of his speech, his facial expressions, and his gestures. Josh Lebo's Lord Windermere is a contrast to Golden's Darlington. Lebo plays Lord Windermere as a man with deep compassion and love for his wife and infuses his character with sincerity and emotion. Aliza Bardfield and Sam Speraw take on the challenging roles of Mrs. Erlynne and Lady Windermere. Bardfield does a tremendous job of highlighting Mrs. Erlynne's conflicting emotions as she interacts with Lebo's Lord Windermere and Speraw's Lady Windermere. Speraw's Lady Windermere is poised and strong. Her performance draws out sympathy from the audience and makes the character relatable. All in all, the cast of Oyster Mill's Lady Windermere's Fan brings the characters to life beautifully.

Lady Windermere's Fan is a delight, and the cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse deserve a round of applause. For a lighthearted look at the complexities of family, relationships, and secrets, get your tickets before it's too late.

Photo Credit: Nicole Dube